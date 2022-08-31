Delores Marlene (Nordsiden) Syverson, 81, was born Feb 28, 1941 on a farm near Walnut Grove, MN. She graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1959. Married to Roy Earl Syverson, Jr. in 1960, she spent much of her life working on the farm, tending to animals and tilling fields. Each spring, she prepared the soil for planting. Each fall, she operated the combine. After raising her children, she worked at the Tracy Hospital as housekeeping supervisor. She was always a gracious hostess and mentor to young people who attended the Youth Bible Study in their home for many years. She was an active member at Tracy Alliance Church. In her spare time, she loved to quilt and sew and put together jigsaw puzzles. Always competitive, she enjoyed Yahtzee, Farkle and crossword puzzles. Best of all, she loved coffee, conversation, and laughter around the table with family and friends.

WALNUT GROVE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO