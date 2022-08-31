Read full article on original website
Granite Falls woman arrested Thursday for repeated arson fires
The Granite Falls Police Department has arrested a Granite Falls woman in connection to a series of arson fires at a 6-story apartment building in Granite Falls. Brenda Lynn Stang, 56, was arrested on Sept. 1. The Granite Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of fires inside the...
New Ulm’s Lamplighter Bar & Grill damaged in fire Friday morning
The Lamplighter Bar & Grill in New Ulm was damaged by fire early Friday morning. The New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to 214 N Minnesota St at 12:49 a.m. for smoke coming from the Lamplighter building. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the building. NUFD had the fire under control in approximately 45 minutes, but remained on the scene for approximately three and a half hours.
Delores Marlene (Nordsiden) Syverson
Delores Marlene (Nordsiden) Syverson, 81, was born Feb 28, 1941 on a farm near Walnut Grove, MN. She graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1959. Married to Roy Earl Syverson, Jr. in 1960, she spent much of her life working on the farm, tending to animals and tilling fields. Each spring, she prepared the soil for planting. Each fall, she operated the combine. After raising her children, she worked at the Tracy Hospital as housekeeping supervisor. She was always a gracious hostess and mentor to young people who attended the Youth Bible Study in their home for many years. She was an active member at Tracy Alliance Church. In her spare time, she loved to quilt and sew and put together jigsaw puzzles. Always competitive, she enjoyed Yahtzee, Farkle and crossword puzzles. Best of all, she loved coffee, conversation, and laughter around the table with family and friends.
Janet Werner
The funeral service for Janet Werner, 89, of Golden Valley, formerly of rural Echo, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 5, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home in Echo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Echo Cemetery.
Evelyn Louise Erickson
Evelyn Louise Erickson, age 83 of Redwood Falls, passed away of natural causes at Gil-Mor Manor Nursing Home in Morgan, on Sunday, August 28, 2022. In accordance with Evelyn’s wishes, no public services will be held. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley...
Barbara “Barb” Johnson
Barbara “Barb” Johnson, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, August 31st 2022 at Olivia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Olivia MN, after an extended illness. A celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7th 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island with Pastor Dan Croonquist officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Burial will be at the Lake Lillian Baptist Cemetery in Rural Lake Lillian. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
