Vermont State

The Valley Reporter

Valley businesses receive cannabis cultivator licenses

As of June 1, 2022, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began to issue licenses for cannabis cultivators in the state. Three such licenses have been issued to Valley businesses. Serene Products in Waitsfield has received a Tier 1 outdoor license while ZsGreenZ in Duxbury and Happy Valley Products (a chain based in Massachusetts) in Waitsfield have both received Tier 1 mixed licenses.
WAITSFIELD, VT
themanual.com

Why you should pay attention to Vermont wine

As a warming planet reshapes the wine landscape and more people just look to try their hand at the craft, new pockets are emerging with more potential than ever. Vermont has become one of those pockets, a cool climate state with a burgeoning wine scene that’s worth tracking. Like Long Island and Virginia’s wine scene, it’s one of the most exciting wine realms on the east coast right now.
VERMONT STATE
thetrek.co

Vermont: the Green Mountain State

Since my last post, I have made it out of the White Mountains of New Hampshire, passed through the remainder of that state, and entered my third state on this journey: Vermont. The remainder of the White Mountains was beautiful but tough, as the rest of that section (and southern Maine) had been.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall

SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
SHELDON, VT
Government Technology

Vermont CIO John Quinn to Depart for Private Sector

After more than five years of service, Secretary John Quinn will be leaving his position with the Vermont Agency of Digital Services (ADS). He was first appointed as chief innovation officer in January 2017, and when Executive Order 06-17 came into effect in April 2017 establishing the new agency, he was named the agency’s first secretary.
VERMONT STATE
#Cannabis#North Country#The Lawn#Statehouse
WCAX

Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend

The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Quinn to step down from Vt. Agency of Digital Services

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Friday announced that John Quinn will step down as the state’s first Secretary of Digital Services later this month to work in the private sector. Quinn was appointed in 2017 after the creation of the new state agency created to better coordinate...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. courthouses to lift pandemic protocols next week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most temporary pandemic protocols in Vermont’s courts will be lifted next week. But new, permanent rules will go into effect, including measures that proved helpful during the pandemic. Starting next Tuesday, the court administrator is responsible for making health and safety policies. Courts will also...
VERMONT STATE

