The Valley Reporter
Valley businesses receive cannabis cultivator licenses
As of June 1, 2022, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began to issue licenses for cannabis cultivators in the state. Three such licenses have been issued to Valley businesses. Serene Products in Waitsfield has received a Tier 1 outdoor license while ZsGreenZ in Duxbury and Happy Valley Products (a chain based in Massachusetts) in Waitsfield have both received Tier 1 mixed licenses.
Vermont’s pandemic rental aid program to end
The state has been providing an average payment of $960 a month to about 12,600 households, but funding is exhausted.
themanual.com
Why you should pay attention to Vermont wine
As a warming planet reshapes the wine landscape and more people just look to try their hand at the craft, new pockets are emerging with more potential than ever. Vermont has become one of those pockets, a cool climate state with a burgeoning wine scene that’s worth tracking. Like Long Island and Virginia’s wine scene, it’s one of the most exciting wine realms on the east coast right now.
thetrek.co
Vermont: the Green Mountain State
Since my last post, I have made it out of the White Mountains of New Hampshire, passed through the remainder of that state, and entered my third state on this journey: Vermont. The remainder of the White Mountains was beautiful but tough, as the rest of that section (and southern Maine) had been.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall
SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
Government Technology
Vermont CIO John Quinn to Depart for Private Sector
After more than five years of service, Secretary John Quinn will be leaving his position with the Vermont Agency of Digital Services (ADS). He was first appointed as chief innovation officer in January 2017, and when Executive Order 06-17 came into effect in April 2017 establishing the new agency, he was named the agency’s first secretary.
Retailers fear cannabis supply won’t meet demand
State officials say shop owners may struggle to stock their shelves early on.
Augusta Free Press
Vermont Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money VT Online Casinos
If you’re looking for the best Vermont online casinos to play at, we know that it can be tricky since the laws and regulations are quite strict. After countless hours of research, we were able to find the top 10 casinos in Vermont where you can play online without the need to leave the state.
Vermont settles neglect charges with care homes
The Vermont Attorney General's Office says Our House Residential Care Homes failed to adequately train staff and protect residents.
WCAX
Vt. campaign fundraising slows to a trickle ahead of November election
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With just over two months until the November election, the amount of money being raised by those seeking statewide office pales in comparison to previous elections. In any given year, candidates running for governor would be on their way to raising about a million dollars but...
WCAX
Federal subsidies giving Vermonters options to reduce health insurance costs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Those Vermonters who buy their health insurance through Vermont Health Connect, the state’s online marketplace, could save hundreds on premiums thanks to new federal subsidies included in the Inflation Reduction Act. A single person making $60,000 a year could save more than $300 a month....
As rents skyrocket, massive federally funded rental assistance program to ramp down in Vermont
The state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will stop taking new applications for rent and other housing expenses beginning Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: As rents skyrocket, massive federally funded rental assistance program to ramp down in Vermont.
WCAX
Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend
The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
Mike Pieciak is poised to become Vermont’s next treasurer. And then?
Despite having essentially no competition, the former financial regulation commissioner is campaigning and fundraising vigorously, earning the support of a range of political insiders. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Pieciak is poised to become Vermont’s next treasurer. And then?.
Plan, but don’t panic over heating oil prices, officials say
Vermont is relatively insulated from a possible New England fuel shortage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Plan, but don’t panic over heating oil prices, officials say.
colchestersun.com
A high-maintenance turtle: Research project at Colchester beach seeks to save a rare Vermont turtle community, the spiny softshell turtle
Once a week, University of Vermont grad student Destini Acosta hikes through the woods to a secluded area at the Colchester Point Fishing Access Area to a crime scene. The victims: any of three different kinds of turtles. The culprit: raccoons. Acosta is conducting a field research project for UVM...
Farmers inducted into Vermont Agriculture Hall of Fame
Vermont farmers were honored at a luncheon at the Champlain Valley Fair.
A federal program pays for funerals for victims of Covid. Few Vermonters are using it.
The FEMA program has received applications related to just one-third of the people statewide who have died of the virus, according to its own data. Read the story on VTDigger here: A federal program pays for funerals for victims of Covid. Few Vermonters are using it..
WCAX
Quinn to step down from Vt. Agency of Digital Services
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Friday announced that John Quinn will step down as the state’s first Secretary of Digital Services later this month to work in the private sector. Quinn was appointed in 2017 after the creation of the new state agency created to better coordinate...
WCAX
Vt. courthouses to lift pandemic protocols next week
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most temporary pandemic protocols in Vermont’s courts will be lifted next week. But new, permanent rules will go into effect, including measures that proved helpful during the pandemic. Starting next Tuesday, the court administrator is responsible for making health and safety policies. Courts will also...
