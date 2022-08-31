Read full article on original website
Northern Mississippi district attorney dies
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The family of the North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion confirms he passed away early Sunday morning. Champion graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1992 and was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993. He was appointed district attorney of the Northern District of Mississippi in 2001.
Police: Plane circling North Mississippi landed
TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - The pilot of a small airplane circling over a Mississippi city on Saturday morning has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, police said. The Tupelo Police Department said in a Facebook post that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated....
Worker injured in Pontotoc fall
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A worker installing an air conditioning unit was injured after falling from the roof of a store. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Pontotoc. Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said the worker was transported to the hospital in Tupelo.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
Mississippi Man Who Stole Plane from Tupelo Airport Identified, Posts “Goodbye” Message on Facebook
UPDATE (11:35 a.m.) WTVA has also confirmed that Cory Patterson of Shannon, MS was the pilot of a stolen plane that was taken into custody after landing safely in a Benton County field northwest of Tupelo. Patterson was allegedly employed at the Tupelo airport and threatened to crash into a...
Accused kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The accused kidnapper’s brother was arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant. On Saturday, investigators executed a search warrant on S. Orleans St., the home of Mario Abston. Investigators found a semi-automatic handgun, a scale with a bag of heroin and fentanyl. When Abston...
Overton Park search connected to missing jogger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
DA: Argument over man leads to Frayser shooting death
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was indicted on murder charges Tuesday after an argument over a man led up to a deadly shooting in Frayser, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Brittany Hill, 25, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of […]
