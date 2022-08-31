It looks a little like a surfboard, paddles kind of like a kayak and is one of the most accessible ways to explore Door County’s waters. At an initial investment of less than $200 on the low end, stand-up paddleboards (SUPs) provide the foundation for one of the more approachable and budget-friendly watersports. The SUP’s wide base makes it accommodating for those who feel more comfortable kneeling or sitting when paddling, and the technique for gliding over the water is friendly to all ages and can be picked up after only a few tries.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO