Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Marajen Mosier (Mosier) Lee
Marajen M. Lee, 85 years, of Sister Bay, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Scandia Village in Sister Bay. She was born February 05, 1937 in Urbana, IL the daughter of the late George and Opal (Davison) Mosier. On August 11, 1956 she married David G. Lee in Sidney, IL. They lived there until August 1974 when they moved to Sister Bay. They were members of the First Baptist Church in Sister Bay. She worked as a secretary for many years at Sidney (IL) Grade School and Gibraltar Area Schools.
Door County Pulse
Server of the Week: George Poh
Making people smile is his game. Stop down to Poh’s – Sturgeon Bay’s corner pub.
Door County Pulse
Crafting Retreat Opens in Sturgeon Bay
Jerry and Sheryl Kobishop of Sturgeon Bay have opened the Cherryland Retreat Center at 1716 Delaware St. in Sturgeon Bay, where quilters, scrapbookers, stampers, jewelry makers and other crafters can take time for themselves and with their friends to share their gifts and artistic talents. The state-licensed tourism home features...
Door County Pulse
Baileys Harbor Mural Removed and Stored
A crew arrived the morning of Aug. 30 and finished removing the Baileys Harbor mural shortly after lunchtime. Muralist Ram Rojas had finished painting the mural in 2013 on 67 laminated panels that had been secured to the north wall of the former Nelson’s Hardware building with stainless-steel, Phillips-head screws.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Door County Pulse
Poetry Series Showcases Former State Poet Laureate
Marilyn L. Taylor, a former poet laureate of both Wisconsin and the city of Milwaukee, will be the next featured poet in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Door County’s Emily Dickinson Poetry Series on Sept. 14, 7 pm. Taylor, currently of Madison, has authored eight collections of poetry, and...
Door County Pulse
Book Recommendation: ‘Melissa’ by Alex Gino
Recommended by DOMINIC FRANDRUP, Director, Door County Library. Written by Alex Gino, originally published with the title George in 2015 and republished with the title Melissa in 2022, this was the most banned book in America in 2020. Retitling a book after publication is a rare occurrence and was done by the author as a way to respect the main character’s personal journey. Searching for “Melissa and Alex Gino” in the library catalog will pull up results for both titles, though the contents of the books are identical.
Door County Pulse
Author Collective at Yardstick Books
Yardstick Books is welcoming six members of the Door County Published Authors Collective as part of the First Friday event in Algoma on Sept. 2, 5-8 pm. The authors will be at the store, 317 Steele St. in Algoma, to discuss and sign their books. The collective – which organized...
Door County Pulse
DOOR COUNTY ALL-STARS AND NEW FACES
The Peg Egan Performing Arts Center will highlight Door County musicians Sept. 4, 6 pm, when each artist will play a 30-minute set. Get ready for a new, funky jazz organ trio featuring Chicago-based John Lewis on guitar, Memphis-based Paul Taylor on drums and Door County native Solomon Lindenberg on organ. He’s home on summer break from pursuing jazz studies at Columbia College Chicago.
RELATED PEOPLE
Door County Pulse
AN EVENING WITH GENEVIEVE HEYWARD
The Tambourine Lounge is hosting an intimate evening of music with Genevieve Heyward on Sept. 8, 7:30. (Doors open at 7 pm.) The opening act has yet to be announced, but expect a pleasant surprise from a Steel Bridge Songfest artist. Wisconsin-based singer/songwriter Heyward is adept at both guitar and...
Door County Pulse
A DIY Approach to Art
Alisa Landman’s open-design home combines the feel of a Soho loft and a white-cube gallery, with its chairs designed by modern architects and bright, abstract paintings illuminated by the morning sun streaming through windows that run the full length of the home. Her view out the window is not lower Manhattan, but Fincantieri’s shipyard across Sturgeon Bay adds an industrial, urban vibe.
Door County Pulse
Board-cutting Dedication
Graham LaBott (center) uses a Milwaukee Sawzall on Tuesday to cut the board held by his parents, Amy LaBott (right) and Dave LaBott (left), to dedicate the new Door County Ace Hardware, which opened Monday on Egg Harbor Road in Sturgeon Bay. The LaBotts relocated the store from downtown at 3rd Avenue and Jefferson Street. Amy LaBott said they don’t know yet what will happen with their downtown building. Photo by Kevin Boneske.
Door County Pulse
A Hive of One’s Own
For Door County Beekeepers Club (DCBC) co-founder Max Martin, beekeeping was “a hobby gone bad.”. It started at Martin’s job at the U.S. Potato Genebank. There, he pollinated potato flowers by hand, but he asked Sturgeon Bay beekeeper Paul Eggert about the possibility of using honeybees for the job. The honeybees Martin started out with refused to help him, but they did kick-start his interest in beekeeping.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Door County Pulse
Marina Fest Schedule
Sister Bay’s Marina Fest includes fun for the whole family Sept. 3-5, with food, beverages, kids’ games, boat building for kids, arts and crafts, a tractor-pull contest and music spread from Waterfront Park to Marina Park. Saturday, Sept. 3. 7-10 am: Pancake breakfast on the grounds north of...
Door County Pulse
Private Well-Testing Opportunity
The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is inviting private well owners in Door County to participate in a groundwater study this fall. Well owners should register by Sept. 12 by filling out the form at uwo.sh/doorco-wells-fall22. The study is a continuation of the groundwater studies done in the fall of 2019, 2020...
Door County Pulse
Exploring the Shore by Paddleboard
It looks a little like a surfboard, paddles kind of like a kayak and is one of the most accessible ways to explore Door County’s waters. At an initial investment of less than $200 on the low end, stand-up paddleboards (SUPs) provide the foundation for one of the more approachable and budget-friendly watersports. The SUP’s wide base makes it accommodating for those who feel more comfortable kneeling or sitting when paddling, and the technique for gliding over the water is friendly to all ages and can be picked up after only a few tries.
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Top Cat
Top Cat is a wonderful, 8-year-old cat who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This friendly guy weighs nine pounds and enjoys being around people and showing off his glorious whiskers. Like all cats at WHS, Top Cat (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50700141) has been neutered, vaccinated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Door County Pulse
Hey Hey Fees Increase Sept. 5
Now is the time to register for the Hey Hey 5K on Autumnfest Saturday in Baileys Harbor. Fees for the fun run/walk through the Baileys Harbor backroads increase Sept. 5, so sign up now to lock in your shirt, beer glass and first fill-up at the Sept. 24 event at Door County Brewing Co.
Door County Pulse
Dome House Hosts Artist Events
The public will get three opportunities to discuss the artistic process at one of the peninsula’s most unusual structures this fall. Nicole Shaver, the 2022 Al & Mickey Quinlan Artist-in-Residence at the Dome House, will discuss her artistic process and the goals for her eight-week residency during a reception Sept. 3, 4-5:30 pm. Shaver will also host an open studio Sept. 24 and an artist walk Oct. 1.
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay Sites Make Preliminary List for NERR Natural Areas
Selecting a site for the reserve’s visitor/education center will take place later. Lands in Sturgeon Bay have made the list of preliminary recommended sites for the natural areas to be included in the proposed Bay of Green Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve System (NERR). The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay...
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Embrace History by Renovating the Sister Bay Village Hall
Historic preservation of symbols of the past is an important part of the character of every community. Buildings that capture the history of Sister Bay’s past and evolution have been replaced over the years largely as a result of economic development. Now the village has an opportunity to embrace its history by keeping and renovating the village hall.
Comments / 0