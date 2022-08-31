Read full article on original website
Hear Ye, Hear Ye – Texas Renaissance Festival Tours the State for a Great Cause
Come one, come all to the King of Texas Renaissance Festival. It's touring around the state of Texas in the coming weeks. If you've never been to a renaissance festival, it's a sight to see. Plus, the King of Texas Renaissance Festival is the biggest and best out there. I...
5 Favorite Southern Snacks to Try On Your Next Trip To Buc-ee’s
When you're in Texas, there's no pitstop like the one at Buc-ee's. They are taking the state by storm and folks love it. Tired travelers search for miles for the sight of that cartoon beaver mascot. Buc-ee's has it all from delicious food to great gifts and tasty treats. I personally know folks who could spend hours in a Buc-ee's if you'd let them.
Forbidden Texas License Plates in 2021: No, It Can’t Say…
We spend a lot of time and money on our vehicles, so it's understandable that you might want your license plate to stand out among all the random letters and numbers out there. You have to admit, you do notice a personalized license plate when you see one. License Plate...
Four Sixes ‘Grit & Glory’ Brings A Texas Legend to the Beer Aisle
Recently, I drove to Oklahoma. Okay, that's a misnomer, I rode to Oklahoma in the backseat. Part of the fun of that trip is being able to see the legendary 6666 ranch from the highway. It's located in Guthrie, Texas, and it's on the way if you're headed to the Choctaw casino.
3 Texas Cities Made the Top 10 List for Having the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals
While we've all seen those unique-looking Airbnbs, you know the ones that look like teepees, treehouses, a dollhouse, out of storybooks like the Harry Potter house, or TVs Munsters Mansion. Well, it appears that we Texans love our unique Airbnbs, so much so that Texas just ranked number one for having the most unique Airbnb rentals in the Lone Star State according to the Shane Co and the Loupe.
Love Is in the Airbnb With These 5 Romantic West Texas Hideaways
No, it's not even remotely close to Valentine's Day but anytime is a good time for love to be in the air. You deserve it. A lovely little weekend with you and your sweetheart sounds nice. I myself have been on a few this summer and for me, Airbnbs made all the difference. We enjoyed all the amenities you'd have in your home, plus extra perks like fire pits and more. If you're into getting the most for your money, then you'll enjoy staying in Airbnbs.
Thanks to Drought Newly Discovered Dinosaur Tracks Have Been Found in Texas
We learned about them in school as kids. Most little boys I know think they're the coolest. I'm talking about dinosaurs. The massive beasts who roamed the Earth millions and millions of years ago. There were plenty of them too. Almost 700 species have been named. Normally we envision dinosaurs...
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Drought Unearths Huge Dinosaur Tracks In Texas River Bed
How would you like to be walking around one day and find dinosaur tracks? Thanks to the Texas drought, that has pretty much happened, but in an area well known for it's dinosaur discoveries. While we've had some rainy weather lately in Lubbock and across Texas, we all know that...
Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States
We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
Experience the “Upside Down” in the First Ever “Stranger Things” Store in Texas
The series "Stranger Things" has taken the world by storm so much so that it's become an instant cult classic. Music from the show, recorded decades ago, is showing up on the charts. Fashion from the 80s, in which the show is set, is coming back. Heck, people are even getting Stranger Things tattoos.
Did You Know Some of Your Favorite Restaurants Started in Texas?
You might be surprised to see how many of your favorite restaurant chains got their start here in Texas and have gone on to national success. It's got to start somewhere, and the Lone Star State seems to be a great place to do it. Texas, A Fine Place to...
Yes! In Texas Snipe Hunting Is Real and You’ll Need a License
Yes, I'm being serious, snipe hunting in Texas is real and you will need a hunting license. I remember as a child growing up, whenever we visited grandparents or any of our other relative's places every time the weather was nice outside we would go snipe hunting in the evenings after dark.
Score 1 for The Good Guys, 3 Texas Top 10 “Most Wanted” Taken Down
The streets are a little more safe tonight thanks to the efforts of those working day and night to keep us protected. Three of Texas' "10 Most Wanted" criminals are now behind bars where they belong. Texas Department of Public Safety. In many ways, it's a thankless job. The men...
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
Anyone Look Familiar? These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Criminals
It is an unfortunate part of life in Texas, but crimes happen daily in the Lone Star State. Thanks the fine men and women in law enforcement, most suspects are eventually arrested and charged for their crimes. However, some escape justice and go on the run. Thankfully, it's easier than...
Beware: Creepy Abandoned Hospital in Texas Named Most Haunted Place on Earth
Ok, I get it. We're still a couple of months away from Halloween time. It's definitely one of my favorite times of the year. However, until it gets here, how about a look at one haunted and creepy building? The Yorktown Memorial Hospital. It's not just creepy, no, it goes...
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
The Latest Invasive Species in Texas Looks Like a Wad of Gum
It's difficult to keep invasive species out of the water in Texas. The latest offender has been multiplying quickly in the San Antonio River, and it can lay up to 2,000 eggs at one time. Dangers of Invasive Species in Texas. If you look at the walls of the San...
Your 2022-2023 Texas Hunting and Fishing Licenses Are Now Available Online
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has made it to the 21st century. For the first time in the history of hunting in Texas, you can apply for your 2022-2023 Super Combo Hunting and Fishing license online from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now. While I'm having mixed feelings...
