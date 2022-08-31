ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources

A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Three NYC Corrections Dept. Employees Suspended After Latest Death at Rikers

The New York City Department of Correction said that three Rikers Island staff members have been suspended in connection with the jail's latest inmate death. The department said that 40-year-old Michael Nieves had been at the jail since June 8th, after a burglary arrest. During his time at Rikers, two correction officers and a captain failed to respond for at least ten minutes after Nieves slit his own throat with a razor, according to the New York Times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman shot in face in Queens drive-by shooting

NEW YORK - A woman who was a passenger in a car was shot in the face in a drive-by shooting in Queens. Police are trying to locate two cars in connection with the incident. The NYPD says it happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday at the corner of 20th Ave. and the Whitestone Expressway.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
NBC New York

2 Arrested Months After TSA Agent Was Gunned Down on Call With Sister in Brooklyn

Police arrested two suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a longtime TSA worker who was gunned down blocks from his Brooklyn home while talking to his sister on the phone. Richard Barrett and Irene Brown were charged Thursday with murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Donovan Davy, who worked at JFK Airport for nearly 20 years. Barrett, 34, also faces a weapon possession charge.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rikers Island#News Media#Mobile Media#Smartphone#Violent Crime#Doc#Zennie62media#Cbs New York News#The Oakland News Now#World
CBS New York

Rikers Island inmate dies, 3 DOC staff members suspended

NEW YORK -- The Department of Correction says it has suspended three staff members after the death of another Rikers Island inmate.Officials say 40-year-old Michael Nieves died Tuesday night at Elmhurst Hospital.He is the 13th inmate to die in custody this year.The cause of death is under investigation.The New York Times reports a captain and two correction officers were suspended for failing to help Nieves after he hurt himself in a suicide attempt.Meanwhile, CBS2 has confirmed the City Council introduced legislation earlier this week to ban solitary confinement in city jails. The practice has come under increased scrutiny amid efforts to reform Rikers Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Calls for unregulated basement-style NYC apartments to be legalized

Thursday marks one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the tri-state area with devastating results, as floods ravaged much of the area. Some illegal basement apartments turned into death traps as the water rose. Now, there is a push to legalize those apartments in order to regulate them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Time Out New York

NYC has the most stressful commute in the U.S.

It’s not just you—getting around New York City really does suck. It’s the norm to feel like you’re a tiny sardine sharing the same tin can as everyone in NYC when riding the subway. Waiting for the bus can feel like being stood up, and driving? Forget about it. Traffic jams are our bread and butter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Troubled contractor shutting inmate hotels

This article was originally published on Aug. 25 at 6:50 p.m. EDT by THE CITY. Under investigation by multiple authorities, Exodus Transitional Communities will shut down its multimillion-dollar, taxpayer-funded program that places people released from prison into hotels, THE CITY has learned. Last week, Exodus sent out a notice to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Manhattan shootings leave 2 dead

NEW YORK - A pair of shootings in Manhattan on Thursday left two people, a man and a woman, dead in yet another day of gun violence on New York City's streets. The NYPD says a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Queens man fights to keep his family home of over 60 years

ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — Johnnie Jackson is fighting to keep a St. Albans home that has been in his family for 66 years. Unfortunately, Jackson said he was the victim of deed theft. He’s now working with Legal Aid Society attorney Jennifer Levy, who said Jackson was the victim of a scam. “I’ve got […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man busted and cleared in 1995 murder involving notorious NYPD detectives convicted at retrial

A Brooklyn man, three years after his conviction in a 27-year-old murder was overturned, was found guilty of the same crime Wednesday in a stunning reversal that left his wife and mother in tears. The verdict against Eliseo DeLeon, 45, was delivered from the bench by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dena Douglas, who had previously overturned the defendant’s prior conviction due to police ...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy