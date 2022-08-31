Read full article on original website
Man Beaten at NYC Train Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for suspects who beat...
NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources
A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
Three NYC Corrections Dept. Employees Suspended After Latest Death at Rikers
The New York City Department of Correction said that three Rikers Island staff members have been suspended in connection with the jail's latest inmate death. The department said that 40-year-old Michael Nieves had been at the jail since June 8th, after a burglary arrest. During his time at Rikers, two correction officers and a captain failed to respond for at least ten minutes after Nieves slit his own throat with a razor, according to the New York Times.
Woman shot in face in Queens drive-by shooting
NEW YORK - A woman who was a passenger in a car was shot in the face in a drive-by shooting in Queens. Police are trying to locate two cars in connection with the incident. The NYPD says it happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday at the corner of 20th Ave. and the Whitestone Expressway.
2 Arrested Months After TSA Agent Was Gunned Down on Call With Sister in Brooklyn
Police arrested two suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a longtime TSA worker who was gunned down blocks from his Brooklyn home while talking to his sister on the phone. Richard Barrett and Irene Brown were charged Thursday with murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Donovan Davy, who worked at JFK Airport for nearly 20 years. Barrett, 34, also faces a weapon possession charge.
Ex-NYPD officer faces more than 17 years for participating in Capitol riot
Ex-NYPD officer faces more than 17 years for participating in Capitol riot. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Former New York City police officer Thomas Webster,...
Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U)” Is the New York Rap Song of the Summer We’ve Been Waiting For
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Ice Spice and the meaning of munch. There are three burning questions in New York City right now: Why won’t these lanternflies die? Why doesn’t...
New York Police Officers Investigating Illegal Street Riding Locate Stolen Moped
NEW YORK, NY – After receiving a 911 call about a group of reckless moped...
Rikers Island inmate dies, 3 DOC staff members suspended
NEW YORK -- The Department of Correction says it has suspended three staff members after the death of another Rikers Island inmate.Officials say 40-year-old Michael Nieves died Tuesday night at Elmhurst Hospital.He is the 13th inmate to die in custody this year.The cause of death is under investigation.The New York Times reports a captain and two correction officers were suspended for failing to help Nieves after he hurt himself in a suicide attempt.Meanwhile, CBS2 has confirmed the City Council introduced legislation earlier this week to ban solitary confinement in city jails. The practice has come under increased scrutiny amid efforts to reform Rikers Island.
Calls for unregulated basement-style NYC apartments to be legalized
Thursday marks one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the tri-state area with devastating results, as floods ravaged much of the area. Some illegal basement apartments turned into death traps as the water rose. Now, there is a push to legalize those apartments in order to regulate them.
Police Still Searching for Gunman in Shooting Outside NYC Sports Bar
NEW YORK, NY – A shooting outside the Cozy Corner Sports Bar in Queens left...
‘Don't Yell:' Armed Home Invaders Ambush NYC Woman at Front Door, Steal $30K
A woman returning home from an evening shopping trip reached her front door in Queens as a team of armed thieves came from behind to force their way inside and tie her up before stealing thousands in cash and jewelry, police said. Camera footage captured the hooded suspects creep up...
Gunplay on the street gets this Staten Islander a seat in a prison cell
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On an early August afternoon last year, a West Brighton resident unloosed a string of bullets at another man on a Stapleton street, prosecutors said. Other people were nearby, but no one apparently was hit.
NYC has the most stressful commute in the U.S.
It’s not just you—getting around New York City really does suck. It’s the norm to feel like you’re a tiny sardine sharing the same tin can as everyone in NYC when riding the subway. Waiting for the bus can feel like being stood up, and driving? Forget about it. Traffic jams are our bread and butter.
Troubled contractor shutting inmate hotels
This article was originally published on Aug. 25 at 6:50 p.m. EDT by THE CITY. Under investigation by multiple authorities, Exodus Transitional Communities will shut down its multimillion-dollar, taxpayer-funded program that places people released from prison into hotels, THE CITY has learned. Last week, Exodus sent out a notice to...
Manhattan shootings leave 2 dead
NEW YORK - A pair of shootings in Manhattan on Thursday left two people, a man and a woman, dead in yet another day of gun violence on New York City's streets. The NYPD says a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
Woman Beaten and Kicked Until She Was Knocked Out in Brooklyn Robbery
BROOKLYN, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted...
78-year-old woman dragged out of Access-A-Ride vehicle by driver in Brooklyn
A 78-year-old woman who requested an Access-A-Ride was hospitalized after the driver appeared to drag the woman out of his car in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
Queens man fights to keep his family home of over 60 years
ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — Johnnie Jackson is fighting to keep a St. Albans home that has been in his family for 66 years. Unfortunately, Jackson said he was the victim of deed theft. He’s now working with Legal Aid Society attorney Jennifer Levy, who said Jackson was the victim of a scam. “I’ve got […]
Brooklyn man busted and cleared in 1995 murder involving notorious NYPD detectives convicted at retrial
A Brooklyn man, three years after his conviction in a 27-year-old murder was overturned, was found guilty of the same crime Wednesday in a stunning reversal that left his wife and mother in tears. The verdict against Eliseo DeLeon, 45, was delivered from the bench by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dena Douglas, who had previously overturned the defendant’s prior conviction due to police ...
