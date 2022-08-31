ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Questions surround Newton County's 2022 tax bills

COVINGTON — The Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office has come under scrutiny over changes related to billing and the incorrect listing of a homestead exemption on the 2022 property tax bills. Unlike in previous years, the tax bills mailed in August list one due date — Dec. 20...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
The Center Square

Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M

(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County moving forward with Africa's Childern's Fund ERAP audit

JONESBORO — A question of a conflict of interest has prompted the Board of Commissioners to approve an audit of funds paid to the Africa’s Children’s Fund. In July 2021, the BOC awarded a contract to AFC giving the nonprofit the duty of processing applications from county residents for the two iterations of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. For their work, AFC received $805,000.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

State labor department settles lawsuit over pandemic-era jobless claims

The Georgia Department of Labor has settled a lawsuit over the payment of unemployment claims during the pandemic. An agreement the state agency reached with the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) this week calls for improvements to the processing of jobless claims, subject to adequate state funding. The SPLC filed...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Announces 63 Appointments to Various Boards, Commissions, and Councils

Governor Brian Kemp today announced 63 appointments to various boards, commissions, and councils. Brian Dill, Jerald Mitchell, Mark Parkman, and James Alvin Wilbanks were reappointed. Chris Brown is vice president of operations and technology for Turner Sports. In this capacity, he oversees Turner Sports’ linear and digital live productions, including...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

State Department of Education to pilot new teacher evaluation system

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Education has announced a pilot project to test a new method for evaluating teacher performance. The new program will be called GaLEADS. It will be tried in a dozen Georgia school districts beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. Districts will be able to apply to participate in the pilot beginning Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People across metro Atlanta are still extremely concerned after the announcement that one of only two level one trauma hospitals in Atlanta is about to shut its doors. Now, the impending shutdown of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is taking center stage in the race for governor.
ATLANTA, GA
abovethelaw.com

Stacey Abrams Mops The Floor With Brian Kemp On Voting Rights

—During the most recent Georgia Gubernatorial Debate, Governor Brian Kemp asked Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams a disingenuous question insinuating that Abrams was asking Georgians to break the law to vote for her. Instead Abrams took the sitting governor to task over his purging of voter rolls and reiterated her position that all legally eligible voters should be empowered to vote.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Challenger accuses Raffensperger of covering up election interference

ATLANTA — Following reports of potential election interference in Coffee County, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen released the following statement:. “Any threat to our democracy must be taken seriously and investigated with the utmost priority, and it is unacceptable that Brad Raffensperger and the Secretary of State’s office have not been transparent with the public. Nearly 20 months have passed since credible allegations of election interference in Coffee County. I am deeply concerned that bad actors were given access to confidential election data and what that means for Georgia’s election security. Georgians can trust that as Secretary of State, I will work steadfastly to safeguard our free and fair elections by swiftly investigating any vulnerabilities in our system, holding bad actors accountable, and upholding free and fair elections.”
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

