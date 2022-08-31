Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
What Is a Magnet Link and How Do You Use It?
Peer-to-peer networks are essential for distributing large files across the internet—they lighten the load on servers and create a widespread distribution network. In recent years, magnet links have started to replace .torrent links. But what are magnet links, and why should you use them?. Why Do Torrents Exist, and...
Samsung Suffers Another Massive Data Breach: Should You Be Worried?
Korean smartphone and TV giant, Samsung, lost an unknown amount of data relating to an unknown number of customers—and kept quiet about it for almost a month. So what happened? Who was affected? And are Samsung users safe?. What Happened in the Samsung Data Breach?. The short answer is...
How Hackers Targeted Politicians With a Fake News Site
Politicians, manufacturers, media companies, and government agencies have fallen victim to a sophisticated, China-linked cyberattack, which infected their computers with malware. So what happened? Who was targeted by cybercriminals and how?. Who Was Attacked and How?. According to cybersecurity specialists, ProofPoint, a group, believed to be Red Ladon, registered the...
Implementing User Authentication in Express Apps
Npm init -y The -y flag initializes npm and creates your package.json file with all its defaults. This user authentication model requires a few dependencies. Express: Express is a Node.js framework that provides a robust set of features for web and mobile applications. It makes it easier to build backend applications with Node.js.
How to Disable the Webcam in Windows 11
Did you ever feel as if someone was watching you? In today's age of technology, it's not just a feeling anymore. Your computer's webcam can be used to spy on you, without you even knowing it. So, how can you protect yourself? By disabling your webcam, of course. This article...
How to Prevent Others From Moving or Resizing the Windows Taskbar
You’re using your Windows device and notice that the taskbar has been moved or resized. Regardless of if you accidentally moved it without realising, or someone used your PC before you, it can be annoying. Fortunately, it's really easy to lock the taskbar in place, protecting it from both...
How to Fix Copy and Paste Not Working in Windows 11
Windows 11 comes with an improved clipboard over its predecessors. The new clipboard history feature lets you copy multiple items to the clipboard, which you can use to paste as needed. However, sometimes you may find the copy and paste function not working on your Windows 11 computer. This issue...
How to Enable or Disable the Windows Taskbar Settings
Customizing the Windows taskbar is quite easy; however, it's irritating when others tweak the taskbar settings without your permission. If you're constantly coming back to a different taskbar, here's how to stop others from messing with it in Windows. How to Lock or Unlock the Taskbar Settings. The best way...
4 Efficient Logging Packages for Your Go Apps
Logging is the technique of keeping records for future purposes in the software development cycle. Logging is critical because logs help with debugging, diagnostics, troubleshooting, and project monitoring. You can use logging at various levels of your applications for errors, warnings, debugging, and more. Logging in Go. The Go standard...
How to Easily Extract a Table From a PDF
If you've got a table in a PDF file and want to use it elsewhere, you don't have to recreate it manually. Technology is here to make life easier, as there are many tools you could use for extracting tables from a PDF file. With these tools, you can import...
How to Convert Excel Files to PDF
When sending a file, it's better to send it in at least two formats to make sure the receiver can open it. If you've created an Excel spreadsheet, you should add a PDF file to that email, as it's one of the most common file formats. Using Excel’s built-in tools,...
How to Merge PDF Documents Together in Windows 11
The PDF format is one of the most standardized and common formats for sharing electronic documents. Many users will often receive and download PDF files shared by colleagues and family. Multiple interrelated PDF files can be easier to manage when consolidated (merged) into extended documents. Windows 11 doesn’t include any...
Adobe Cloud vs. Device Selections in Photoshop: How Do They Compare?
With the release of Adobe Photoshop version 23.5.0 comes the option to use Adobe’s Cloud computers to make selections using the Select Subject feature. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to use it and when to use it for the best possible selections. How will your computer...
How to Make Your Plex Server More Secure Using a Simple Domain Name
Plex is the dominant software used to self-host a media library on Windows, Mac, and Linux. With it, you can access your films, shows, and music from any device, anywhere. But thousands of users are making a mistake which leaves their servers and networks vulnerable to hackers. So what's the...
Time and Date Manipulation in Go Applications
Time and date are crucial components of a lot of software, from time management utilities to web applications. As a programmer, you need to know how to manipulate time and date in whichever language you use. In Go, the time package bundles the functions for time and date manipulation. You...
6 Online Courses to Master Power BI With Coursera
Data is only as useful as one interprets it. And to get the most out of the data available, it must go through different stages of data analysis to facilitate decision-making. This is where Power BI comes into play, as it is a unique cloud-based tool for businesses and individuals interested in understanding the intricacies of data analysis.
How to Install and Use FreshRSS on Your Raspberry Pi
Keeping up to date with the news and your favorite creators is essential in the modern world, but you don't need to create a FaceBook, Google, or Apple account for that. With FreshRSS, you can pull the latest news, blogs, and other feeds straight from the ether to your Raspberry Pi and view it all in one place through your browser or a dedicated app on your mobile device.
What Is Syntax Highlighting?
Each day opens with an effort to ease the tasks in every profession. For programmers, syntax highlighting is one of many features offered by modern code editors to aid productivity. What exactly is syntax highlighting? And can it help you write better code?. What Syntax Highlighting Does. Syntax highlighting—or syntax...
How to Unsend an Email in the Mail App on Your Mac
How often have you sent an email to your colleagues only to realize that you made a mistake or forgot to mention something else?. Fortunately, Apple's stock Mail app lets you unsend an email if you want, provided your Mac is up to date. Below, we'll show you how, but before that, let's briefly discuss how this feature works.
Everything You Need to Know About BlackArch Linux
The fact that Arch Linux has spawned a variety of related Arch-based distros exemplifies its true worth within the Linux ecosystem. BlackArch is another variant that derives its roots from the ubiquitous Arch family. Its name doesn’t do it full justice, as it hardly gives an inkling of its identity and usage procedures.
