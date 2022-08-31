Read full article on original website
coastalreview.org
State seeks comment on oil refinery facility permit rules
North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality officials are asking for public comment on proposed rulemaking for oil refinery facility permits as part of the state-required rules review process. There are no active oil refinery facilities in the state and NCDEQ has not received any applications for proposed oil refinery facilities...
coastalreview.org
Living history program to show NC coast during WWII
The North Carolina Maritime Museum in Southport will take a look at World War II and its impact on the state’s coast during a Living History Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at the museum, 204 E Moore St. Staff originally began the drop-in event to offer...
