‘Megalopolis’: Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman & Talia Shire Join Francis Ford Coppola’s Epic Drama

‘Padre Pio’ Review: Shia LaBeouf’s On-Screen Redemption Play From Abel Ferrara Holds Little Power [Venice]
Apart from the few but mighty completists of renegade filmmaker Abel Ferrara, the primary draw to watch “Padre Pio” is star Shia LaBeouf making his first on-screen attempt at a comeback after facing domestic abuse allegations. The star credits the film with prompting his conversion to Catholicism and helping to begin the process of repairing his life. Whatever catharsis the film prompted off-screen is not the territory of any review, but it’s notable that whatever transformation may have occurred in production finds little to no expression on screen.
Olivia Wilde On Her Roles In “Shitty Movies”: “I Did Those To Learn All The Cautionary Tales That Would Help Me Define Myself As A Director”
Well, the lead-up to the world premiere of Olivia Wilde‘s sophomore feature “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Venice Film Festival this year has been …dramatic so far. Speculation abounds as to why Florence Pugh‘s press for the upcoming film remains limited, as well as what may have happened between her and Wilde during production. And, of course, there’s the “he said/she said” dynamic between Wilde and Shia LaBeouf and the circumstances around why LaBeouf left the movie, with Harry Styles replacing him. So, the question remains: will there be any other drama before the film premieres on the Lido on September 5?
‘Dead for a Dollar’ Trailer: Walter Hill’s New Western With Christoph Waltz & Willem Dafoe Premieres In Venice
At 80 years old, Walter Hill shows no signs of slowing down. The veteran director of influential action thrillers like “The Warriors,” “48 Hrs.,” and “Streets of Fire” has reinvented himself in recent years as a reliable gun-for-hire on prestige TV Westerns (“Deadwood,” “Broken Trail”) and crime movies like “Bullet to the Head” and “The Assignment” that fall somewhere between VOD schlock and ‘70s grindhouse revivalism.
New ‘Bones & All’ Clip: Luca Guadagnino’s Latest Premieres At The Venice Film Festival
There’s always a great selection of films competing at the Venice Film Festival every year for the coveted Golden Lion. However, the competition at the festival’s 79th edition looks especially fierce. So, who will walk away from the Lido this year with Venice’s top prize? How about one of the Netflix films in competition, like Andrew Dominik‘s “Blonde” or Noah Baumbach‘s festival opener, “White Noise“? Maybe Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin“? Or perhaps Darren Aronofsky‘s latest, “The Whale“?
‘Women Talking’ Review: Jessie Buckley Leads A Stellar Cast In Sarah Polley’s Tense Drama [Telluride]
TELLURIDE – The events at a secluded Mennonite colony in Bolivia during the late ‘00s spurred headlines around the world. Men from the extremely conservative religious group had raped multiple women in their community while they slept. They got away with it for years by using an anesthetic used for cows that rendered their victims helpless. When the women woke up in pain or accused any men in the community of violating them, they were framed as being “hysterical” and imagining things. After two women took matters into their own hands, setting a trap for one perpetrator, eight men ended up in custody. That horrifying tale was the inspiration for Miram Towes’ celebrated 2018 novel “Women Talking.” She described it as a “fictional response” to how the women might react if the male elders decided to forgive the rapists. In her first narrative picture in over a decade, Sarah Polley uses her considerable filmmaking talents to adapt Towes’ prose into a moving and harrowing feature.
‘Joe Dante’s Film Inferno’: The Iconic Director Discusses All Things ‘Gremlins,’ His Lost ‘Halloween,’ ‘Batman’ Films & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In today’s episode of The Discourse, host Mike DeAngelo goes back in time to explore all of the nooks and crannies of filmmaker Joe Dante’s film career with the director himself, who is currently out promoting his Scream Factory and Shout Factory TV takeover entitled, “Joe Dante’s Film Inferno.” Taking place on September 3 on Screamfactorytv.com at 3pm ET, during the takeover, Dante will introduce and guide you through seven underrated classic feature films from the Shout Factory/Scream Factory catalog, including films like Roger Corman’s “Attack of the Crab Monsters,” William Castle‘s “House on Haunted Hill,” and more.
‘Empire of Light’ Review: Olivia Colman Is Heartbreaking In Sam Mendes’ Drama [Telluride]
TELLURIDE – When has Olivia Colman ever been bad in anything? Think about it for a moment. Can you remember any performance of hers where you reacted with an “Eh, she was fine”? The answer is you have to do some serious digging to find a miss (we tried). Colman is simply one of the great film and television actors of our time. So, it’s no shock then that she’s once again utterly superb in Sam Mendes’ new drama “Empire of Light,” which debuted at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival.
‘Blonde’: Ana De Armas “Doesn’t Understand” Film’s NC-17 Rating, But Says Movie Had To Go To “Uncomfortable Places”
This year’s Venice Film Festival has several highly anticipated films in competition for the Golden Lion. But the festival’s most anticipated movie may arguably be Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde.” Based on Joyce Carol Oates’s 2000 novel of the same name, “Blonde” may be the biopic to end all biopics. It’s an intimate, unflinching look at the life and career of iconic actress Marilyn Monroe – so unflinching that the MPAA gave the film an NC-17 rating in March for “some sexual content.”
Telluride 2022 Preview: 12 Must-See Films To Watch
Labor Day weekend is considered the final goodbye to summer. Depending on your interests and location across the US, you may find yourself at events such as the Electric Zoo music festival in New York, at the Minnesota State Fair, or at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado– Telluride marking that the fall film festival season is in full swing.
‘Fragments Of Paradise’ Review: An Conventional, But Captivating Documentary About Unconventional Filmmaker Jonas Mekas [Venice]
For a certain type of cinephile versed in the avant-garde, the name Jonas Mekas brings to mind a particular type of autobiographical filmmaking — one that prioritized the immediacy of a given moment over context or sometimes even narrative coherence. He was an Immensely prolific filmmaker, critic, archivist, and poet who, in his own words, immigrated to the US in the late ’40s “hungry, thirsty for art,” taking in everything he could.
‘Bones And All’ Review: Timothée Chalamet Shines In Luca Guadagnino’s Ravishing Cannibal Coming-Of-Ager [Venice]
To love is to want to consume someone whole, to pick their skin and sinews out of the gaps between your teeth, to swallow their pancreas and wash it all down with gulps of throat-fizzing stomach acid. Take the age-old question that dominates the Grindr lexicon: do you want to be someone, be with them, or be inside them? “Bones and All,” Luca Guadagnino’s typically sumptuous, deeply romantic American parable — about a pair of teen cannibals, coming of age against the backdrop of ‘80s Reaganism — literalizes this allure, as any great anthropophagist love story should. It’s a road story where the roads are endless, where guts are filled with diner coffee and, well, diners; where relentless consumers are consumed relentlessly, all in service of an outcast affair every bit as affecting as in “Call Me by Your Name.”
“The English’ Trailer: Emily Blunt Stars In An Epic Western Coming To Amazon Prime In November
Once upon a time, there was a stigma between film and television, and when you were a big movie star, you never dared appear in a lowly TV series, and if you were a TV star, crossing over into movie stardom was unheard of and barely ever happened unless your name was John Travolta or George Clooney. And yes, thanks to prestige TV and the Age of Streaming, those days are long gone. In fact, with the mid-sized movie all but evaporated on the big screen, adult dramas are mostly the domain of TV now, hence Emily Blunt starring in a new Amazon Series, “The English.”
Telluride 2022: Festival Line-Up Includes ‘Empire Of Light,’ ‘Women Talking’ & More
Over the past decade, The Telluride Film Festival has made itself something of an Oscar-kingmaker. Numerous Best Picture winners, including “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Argo,” “12 Years A Slave,” and “Moonlight,” each had their world premieres at the picturesque Colorado fest. However, for its 49th edition, and in something of a surprise, the festival is going in a very documentary-heavy direction.
‘Dumb Money’: Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan & Pete Davidson Join Craig Gillespie’s GameStop Stock Movie
Earlier this year, “Cruella” director Craig Gillespie signed on to adapt Ben Mezrich‘s “The Antisocial Network,” all about the infamous 2021 GameStop short squeeze, into a feature film. Gillespie now has his cast ready for the movie, which has a new title: “Dumb Luck.” So, who will star in the epic WallStreetBets story?
‘White Noise’ Review: Noah Baumbach Crafts A Callow But Enjoyable Tribute To Pre-Millennial Neurosis [Venice]
Man, the 20th century really thought it was something, didn’t it? Thankfully, in the middle of the 1980s, just when Western (read: American) culture was fully losing the run of itself in a frenzy of gum-snapping consumerism and prescription narcotics, Don DeLillo‘s “White Noise” appeared — you might almost say manifested — as a mischievous, mindbending 326-page reminder to the century that it wasn’t, in fact, all that. Now in 2022, Noah Baumbach brings us his canny but callow adaptation of that landmark novel, turning it into an amusingly curated museum of pre-millennial neurosis – one that’s undeniably enjoyable to walk around, freakishly well-made and weirdly dedicated to making the viewer feel like the last forty years or so never happened.
‘Hellraiser’ First Look: David Bruckner’s Take On Pinhead Hits Hulu On October 7
Yet another horror movie franchise gets the reboot treatment this Fall when “Hellraiser” hits Hulu in October. And for anyone who’s not a diehard fan of Clive Barker‘s Cenobites, the response to this news is, “why bother?” Despite ten films, the “Hellraiser” franchise has never been known for its quality. Its stories of puzzle boxes and pain-obsessed, interdimensional entities are also an acquired taste, even among diehard horror fans. So, what’s Hulu up to with this movie, and why should anyone care?
‘The Estate’ Trailer: Toni Collette And Anna Faris Scheme To Win Kathleen Turner’s Affections In Vicious Dark Comedy
“Aunt Hilda is dying of cancer and I don’t really care.” That’s the opening quote from the trailer for “The Estate,” a dark comedy slated for Nov. 4 about two down-on-their-luck sisters (Toni Collette and Anna Faris) who try scheming their way into the will of their terminal aunt, the ultra-loaded — and not-exactly-beloved — Hilda, played by Kathleen Turner.
Emma Corrin Is A Caged Bird In Somewhat Steamy ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ [Telluride Review]
TELLURIDE – Almost a century after its initial publication, D.H. Lawrence’s “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” is still captivating enough on the page to spur new cinematic and episodic adaptations every few years. In fact, there have been at least seven film versions in multiple languages (some more faithful than others) and two separate BBC incarnations created for the small screen alone. But for a novel banned for decades across the globe due to its sexual content, it’s never spurred a seminal film adaptation. In her follow-up to “The Mustang,” a celebrated Cannes debut, we’re said to inform you Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre hasn’t helmed that definitive version of the controversial tale, but she certainly found a way to push the limits of eroticism in a mainstream release.
‘Thunderbolts’: Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova Reportedly Set To Lead Marvel Anti-Hero Team
Marvel has seemingly been slowly sowing the seeds of an anti-heroes film—much of that planted in “The Falcon And The Winter Solider”— and they’ve wasted no time bringing that to fruition. On the horizon is a “Thunderbolts” movie that will be helmed by Jake Schreier (“Robot & Frank”) with a prime summer release date on July 26, 2024. Based on a anti-heroes/bad guys team from the comics, the expectation is we’ll see a mix of heroes and villains thrown together into a new group that has some sort of U.S. government oversight—the timing is perfect, given that the Avengers technically don’t exist and powers that be clearly need some kind of super-powered force to step in for their absence.
‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’ Review: Laura Poitras’ Portrait of Nan Goldin is a Powerful Rumination On Grief [Venice]
“Photography was always a way to walk through fear,” says Nan Goldin in her raspy voice as photos fill the screen. Nuzzled within the textures of the snapshots live friends, lovers, and drifters, all eternally preserved through the eyes of the consecrated artist who rose to prominence in the 80s thanks to her visual chronicling of queer life and culture in New York at the height of the AIDS epidemic. Her 1986 magnum opus, “The Ballad of Sexual Dependence” — named after a song in Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill’s “The Threepenny Opera” — became a reference for vulnerable, autobiographical work in photography, reframing the ever-shifting lines between private and public within art.
