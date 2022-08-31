ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard Reacts To Ex Johnny Depp’s Cameo At MTV VMAs: It’s ‘A Lot To Deal With’

After Johnny Depp, 59, briefly popped up as a Moon Person during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Amber Heard‘s sister, Whitney Henriquez, 34, publicly blasted MTV to support her sister, months after the actress lost the defamation trial to her former spouse. Amber, 36, has not addressed the VMAs situation, but HollywoodLife did get some EXCLUSIVE intel on the Aquaman star’s feelings about Johnny’s cameo at the show, as well as Whitney speaking out afterwards.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Confesses Wedding To Ben Affleck Had ‘Unexpected Setbacks’ Before Big Day

Even Jennifer Lopez has wedding mishaps! The “Jenny From The Block” singer, 53, took to her newsletter On The JLo to share details and stunning new photos from her wedding weekend to Ben Affleck, 50. And she didn’t hold anything back, sharing that several “unexpected setbacks” threatened to derail the fairy tale, star-studded ceremony almost twenty years in the making.
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Us Weekly

Ashton Kutcher Opens Up About Losing 12 Lbs While Marathon Training, Reveals Wife Mila Kunis’ Reaction

Putting in the work. Ashton Kutcher revealed that he lost 12 pounds since he started training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. “The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” the actor, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, August 29, about the dramatic transformation. “My wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive.”
