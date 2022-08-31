Read full article on original website
Related
Dame Dash Calls Kanye West a True Artist, Says Jay-Z ‘Does It for the Money’
Dame Dash is weighing in on Jay-Z and Kanye West comparisons, calling Ye a pure artist and saying Hov only rapped for monetary reasons. On Thursday (Aug. 25), Dame Dash was a guest on MacG's Podcast and Chill, where he was asked about Roc-a-Fella's legendary movement in the 1990s and 2000s. When asked who was the greatest rapper to represent the storied imprint, the Roc cofounder had an interesting answer.
Kanye West Disses Kid Cudi While Posting Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted Dead Headline
Kanye West is back on Instagram throwing shots. The Chicago rapper-producer dissed Kid Cudi while mocking Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted with a dead headline. On Thursday morning (Sept. 1), Ye posted a digital rendering of a newspaper headline that reads, "Kasper Rorsted Also Dead at 60." Rørsted is the CEO of Adidas, which West has a longstanding fued with. Rørsted recently announced that he would be transitioning out of his role as CEO over the remainder of 2022.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Random Hip-Hop Fan’s 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time List Goes Viral and People Are Confused
In 2019, a questionable Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All-Time list had everyone talking on social media. Well, a random hip-hop fan's 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time list has gone viral and is leaving some people confused. On Aug. 25, Twitter user @Mrkindness7 shared with his followers his 50 Worst...
RELATED PEOPLE
SNL Legend And Former Senator Al Franken Responds To Rob Schneider Saying The Show Is ‘Over’
Al Franken responded to Rob Schneider after the ex-cast member criticized an older sketch and said the show was 'over.'
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0