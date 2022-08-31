ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dame Dash Calls Kanye West a True Artist, Says Jay-Z ‘Does It for the Money’

Dame Dash is weighing in on Jay-Z and Kanye West comparisons, calling Ye a pure artist and saying Hov only rapped for monetary reasons. On Thursday (Aug. 25), Dame Dash was a guest on MacG's Podcast and Chill, where he was asked about Roc-a-Fella's legendary movement in the 1990s and 2000s. When asked who was the greatest rapper to represent the storied imprint, the Roc cofounder had an interesting answer.
Kanye West Disses Kid Cudi While Posting Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted Dead Headline

Kanye West is back on Instagram throwing shots. The Chicago rapper-producer dissed Kid Cudi while mocking Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted with a dead headline. On Thursday morning (Sept. 1), Ye posted a digital rendering of a newspaper headline that reads, "Kasper Rorsted Also Dead at 60." Rørsted is the CEO of Adidas, which West has a longstanding fued with. Rørsted recently announced that he would be transitioning out of his role as CEO over the remainder of 2022.
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

