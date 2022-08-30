Read full article on original website
cbs17
Johnston County homeowners stuck with fixing potholes after developer never turned the road over to the state
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – On South Ridge Drive in Johnston County, drivers have been dealing with problems with potholes for years. “We have seen people go through here not realizing there’s a big hole, and they’ll scrape the bottom of their cars and you hear the bang,” Mark Wood said, who lives on South Ridge Drive.
North Carolina man accused of building pipe bombs
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
cbs17
Raeford man on probation had high-capacity ammo mags, fentanyl, 100+ grams of pot, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.
wine-searcher.com
Liquor Raids Lead to Scores of Arrests
A crackdown on liquor retailers in North Carolina led to a seried of raids that has some complaining of bullying, racism and unfair treatment. Last week, the Garner, North Carolina-based Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agency found 21 businesses in violation of state laws. This is likely to include convenience stores and groceries as well as dedicated liquor retailers. Six firearms and 78 fake IDs were also seized. Twenty felony charges were among a total of 449 charges with the remainder being 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 that were drug related, according to a press release from ALE.
wcti12.com
Lenoir County bridge to close to be replaced
LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — A bridge in Lenoir County, spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road near La Grange, will close for a week to be replaced. The bridge will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. It was built in 1966 and is in need of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder
FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
Wake Sheriff Baker responds to allegations about transfers after deputy’s death
Three deputies in the department reportedly were reassigned from the K-9 unit in which slain Deputy Ned Byrd worked.
SBI investigating 2001 Richmond County homicide case
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County homicide that has gone unsolved for 21 years is one of 25 cases highlighted by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation’s Cold Case Investigation Team. The case involves the death of a woman who was reported missing in Lee County and found dead...
Man killed in Robeson County crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
WECT
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers. North...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Requesting community help to find man who robbed gas station, assaulted clerk
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Greene County deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a gas station while displaying a weapon and assaulted the clerk early Thursday morning. The sheriff said the robbery happened around 1:55 a.m. The man was wearing a white tank...
cbs17
Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
cbs17
This gas company is lowering prices by 40 cents: but only for 3 hours on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—You can fill up you gas tank for 40 cents less than normal Thursday, but there’s a time limit on that lower price. You’ll find the lower fuel prices at Circle K locations from 4-7 p.m. at participating locations. The company said in a release...
cbs17
Alert issued for missing Cumberland County teen last seen leaving high school
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing teenager Friday night. Korey Latham, 16, who suffers from cognitive impairment, was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to a Silver Alert from the sheriff’s office. Latham was last spotted leaving...
Man dies at hospital after shooting near Hope Mills
Hope Mills, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after a shooting in a neighborhood near Hope Mills. At 1:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near the 400 block of Scipio Court. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical...
Apex man killed in Atlantic Beach, police believe he witnessed burglary
Atlantic Beach, N.C. — A man from Apex was killed while visiting Atlantic Beach this week, according to police. According to The Atlantic Beach Police Department, investigators believe the man stumbled across a burglary and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. "It appears to be...
WITN
Jacksonville police searching for hit-and-run suspect
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run suspect. The Jacksonville Police Department says the hit-and-run occurred on Henderson Drive on Aug. 22nd. Anyone who may know the man in the photo is asked to call police at 910-938-6442 or Crime...
Apex man killed in stabbing at Atlantic Beach: police
A road trip to the coast turned fatal for an Apex man who was stabbed in the driveway of an Atlantic Beach home on Monday.
WECT
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tina Louise Benton, 46, of Rocky Point for embezzlement charges on August 30. According to detectives, Benton was recently connected to an embezzlement investigation regarding a family member of hers. Benton is charged with embezzlement, two counts of exploitation...
