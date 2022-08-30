ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

WBTW News13

North Carolina man accused of building pipe bombs

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raeford man on probation had high-capacity ammo mags, fentanyl, 100+ grams of pot, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.
RAEFORD, NC
wine-searcher.com

Liquor Raids Lead to Scores of Arrests

A crackdown on liquor retailers in North Carolina led to a seried of raids that has some complaining of bullying, racism and unfair treatment. Last week, the Garner, North Carolina-based Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agency found 21 businesses in violation of state laws. This is likely to include convenience stores and groceries as well as dedicated liquor retailers. Six firearms and 78 fake IDs were also seized. Twenty felony charges were among a total of 449 charges with the remainder being 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 that were drug related, according to a press release from ALE.
GARNER, NC
Kinston, NC
Clinton, NC
wcti12.com

Lenoir County bridge to close to be replaced

LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — A bridge in Lenoir County, spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road near La Grange, will close for a week to be replaced. The bridge will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. It was built in 1966 and is in need of...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder

FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Anthony Davis
WBTW News13

Man killed in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
HOPE MILLS, NC
WRAL News

Man dies at hospital after shooting near Hope Mills

Hope Mills, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after a shooting in a neighborhood near Hope Mills. At 1:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near the 400 block of Scipio Court. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical...
HOPE MILLS, NC
WITN

Jacksonville police searching for hit-and-run suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run suspect. The Jacksonville Police Department says the hit-and-run occurred on Henderson Drive on Aug. 22nd. Anyone who may know the man in the photo is asked to call police at 910-938-6442 or Crime...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

Community Policy