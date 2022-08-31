ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Why You Can't Stream 'Top Gun: Maverick' or 'Elvis' Just Yet

By Michael Tedder
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery’s “The Batman,” the latest cinematic depiction of the Caped Crusader, hit HBO Max 45 days after it opened in theaters. At the time, this move actually read a bit like an act of restraint on the part of the streaming service.

After covid vaccines became available last year, people started slowly coming back to movie theaters, but it wasn’t until fall that the box office started showing signs of life. At the time, the future of movie theaters looked uncertain at best, and a pre-merger Warner Bros. (WBD) devised a strategy of releasing films such as “The Suicide Squad” and “Dune” in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, as way to boost subscriber numbers for the streaming service.

At the end of last year, HBO agreed to cease the same-day released practice, and Cineworld (CNNWF) , parent company of Regal Cinemas, signed a multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. to show its films in Cineworld movie theaters in the U.S, and Warner Bros. shifted to a 45-day window of theatrical exclusivity.

At first, it seemed like a tight window of theatrical exclusivity to appease theater chains such as AMC (AMCX) , followed by a speedy push at a streaming service was going to be the model going forward. But with box office attendance looking healthier, it seems this idea is getting a rethink.

Disney Tweaks the 45-Day Window

This year Disney (DIS) has adopted a similar 45-day wait for films such as “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Lightyear.”

But the 45-day release window has come and gone for Disney’s other superhero film of the summer, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” but the film won’t be on the platform service until September 8, aka Disney+ Day, the company’s celebration of its streaming service and perhaps a sign of a shift in strategy.

Similarly, the window has come and gone for Warner Bros. recent hit “Elvis,” but that’s not set to hit HBO Max until September, and there’s no information about when Paramount Global’s hit “Top Gun: Maverick,” the biggest film of the summer, will be available on Paramount+, though it is currently available on video on demand services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ud0ha_0hd9AJAe00
Warner Bros. Pictures

Back in the Blockbuster Video days, it was customary for a film to not be available to rent until at least three months after it arrived in theaters, and a half a year’s wait wasn’t unthinkable if the film stayed in theaters long enough; the blockbuster “Titanic” was available to rent eight months after its December 1997 release, and the film was so popular that it was still in theaters at the time.

Even as streaming services and video on demand caught on last decade, blockbuster films such as “Avengers: Endgame,” still didn’t hit the secondary market until at least three months after their theatrical release.

While we might not be going back to that model necessarily, it does seem that studios are easing back on the rush to get their biggest films on streaming services as fast as possible, and there are two people who are largely responsible for the shift.

In 2020, many studios experimented with releasing the films they assumed would be blockbusters onto their streaming services, as was the case with Warner Bros. Discovery and “Wonder Woman 1984.” But Tom Cruise insisted that “Top Gun: Maverick” be held back instead of being released via Paramount+ (PARA) , saying that was “never going to happen.”

Cruise is a hardline defender of the theatrical experience, and also a defender of the percentage of the backend he makes from a film’s box office, and is using his clout to make sure theaters don’t completely lose their audience to streaming services, with The Hollywood Reporter noting the actor had “had lawyered up a year earlier when the studio notified him that ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ would have a 45-day theatrical window — far shorter than his usual three-month run — before streaming on Paramount+.”

For a while, studios needed to balance how to maximize their theatrical profits with boosting their streaming subscriber numbers and not angering theatrical chains too much. But thanks to the success of “Top Gun: Maverick,” which has earned more than a billion dollars worldwide, Cruise has the leverage to deescalate Paramount’s push into streaming, and has demanded that none of his films for the company show up any earlier than three months after release, as he feels that putting a film up any sooner, or having a set streaming date, will disincentivize people to see it in the theater.

Similarly, Warner Bros. Discovery’s new CEO David Zaslav has announced that the company “will fully embrace theatrical,” with a theatrical shift away from making expensive movies just for HBO Max, which is one of the reasons “Batgirl” was recently shelved, as well as a rethinking of the 45-day window, which was the strategy pushed by his predecessor Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar.

Zaslav doesn’t want to cut into the profits of Warner films, and Decider has reported that the streaming release of theatrical films “moving forward would be determined on a case-by-case basis, rather than the strict 45-day window.”

“When you’re in theaters, the value of the content and the overall viewing experience is elevated,” Zaslav said on a recent earnings call. “Then when the same content moves to PVOD, and then streaming it is elevated again. As films moved from one window to the next, their overall value is elevated, elevated, elevated. We saw this clearly demonstrated with ‘The Batman’ and ‘Elvis.’”

So now the status quo of waiting a few weeks to watch the latest blockbuster has changed, and if you want to see popcorn fare, you’re going to have to be more patient. Or just head to the theater, as Cruise would prefer.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million

The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Elvis
Person
Jason Kilar
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller’s Next Role Revealed

Top Gun: Maverick is still the talk of the town with its unprecedented success still generating big dollars. The film would not be the success it is if it wasn’t for the performances of its talented cast. It’s, of course, led by megastar Tom Cruise, but Top Gun: Maverick also features an exceptional supporting cast. Another name whose stock has grown since the film’s release is Miles Teller who played Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Ne Maverick#Entertain#Hbo Max#Top Gun#Warner Media#Cineworld#Amc#Disney Tweaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
WBBM News Radio

How to get a $3 movie ticket this weekend

Movie fans are in for a treat as a new holiday, “National Cinema Day,” will see a significant number of American movie theaters offering tickets for just $3 to encourage moviegoers to return to theaters during a slower time at the box office.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breaks U.S. Sales Record for Week-One Digital Sales, Paramount Says

Tom Cruise’s blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” has roared into the record books as the No. 1 best-selling digital sell-through title ever in the U.S. in its first week of release — at least, that’s according to Paramount Home Entertainment. The studio said “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was released on digital Aug. 23, 2022, also is already one of the top 20 best-selling digital releases in history after being available for one week. In addition, the digital release of the film was the top-selling item on Amazon in the U.S. across every category on the day of its release. The film...
MOVIES
TechSpot

Score $3 movie tickets at thousands of theaters this weekend only

TL;DR: The National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) is hosting a one-day event designed to lure moviegoers to local cinemas with discounted tickets. National Cinema Day takes place on September 3 and will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations spanning more than 30,000 screens in the US. Ticket prices will be no more than $3 for any movie, any show time and any format (before tax and any applicable third-party ticketing fees).
MOVIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
98K+
Followers
88K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy