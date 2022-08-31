Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR driver pukes; Wrecks under caution at Darlington (Video)
Watch the video of the chaos at Darlington Raceway. On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series unloaded in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway has spawned drama under caution in years past but this was a unique situation. Watch the video of the Anthony Alfredo crash at Darlington Raceway...
NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation
The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has joined McLaren
Max Verstappen has joined Bruce McLaren on the short list of drivers to win two consecutive Formula 1 races from 10th place or lower on the grid. With his dominant victory in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has joined McLaren.
Autoweek.com
Why the NHRA Is Failing to Attract Young Sensations to Pro Ranks
Funny Car 16-time champion John Force wants to see more young faces at drag racing’s top level. ‘If they want to move up, they’ll find a way to move up,’ 24-year-old Pro Stock rookie Camrie Caruso (pictured above) contends. Force tells what the NHRA has to offer...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fernando Alonso meets Lewis Hamilton to apologise for Belgian GP bust-up
Fernando Alonso collected a signed Lewis Hamilton cap in a show of apology to the Mercedes driver.Alonso, 41, called Hamilton an “idiot” and said the Briton can only race from the front following a first-lap collision at Spa-Francorchamps.On Thursday, Alpine’s Alonso said he would issue a face-to-face apology to Hamilton while conducting their television interviews for this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.But Hamilton, who addressed the written media 90 minutes after Alonso’s print session, said: “We were standing right next to each other in the TV pen, but no, [he didn’t apologise]. It is not a thing for me, it...
NHRA: Heading into U.S. Nationals, Brittany is a 'Force' to be reckoned with
The second-youngest daughter of drag racing icon John Force has had an outstanding year, but there's still more work to be done
SkySports
Dutch GP: Lewis Hamilton was on course for Zandvoort pole before Sergio Perez crash, says Mercedes boss Toto Wolff
Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate George Russell were the final members of the top six to go out for their final flying runs, and were forced to slow down when Perez spun in the final corner in the dying seconds of the session. That meant world championship leader Max Verstappen took...
NASCAR: New driver named for 23XI Racing’s #45 Toyota
Ty Gibbs will no longer be behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s #45 Toyota during the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series postseason. Since Kurt Busch was sidelined with concussion-like symptoms following his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway back in July, Ty Gibbs has filled in for him behind the wheel of the #45 Toyota in six consecutive NASCAR Cup Series races.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule for Darlington Raceway
The Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin Sunday with one of NASCAR’s classic events — the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Sixteen playoff drivers (and the rest of the field) will test NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway in the first race of the first playoff round. Chase Elliott, a...
IndyCar champion completely disrespected in latest odds
Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou is supposedly the least likely of the seven championship contenders to win the 2022 title. Following the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway two Saturday nights ago, there are seven drivers still mathematically eligible to win the 2022 IndyCar championship with two of 17 races remaining on the schedule.
Joey Logano Has Set Himself Up For an Old-School Ford-Chevy Showdown With Chase Elliott
An old-school battle between Joey Logano and Chase Elliott is brewing. The post Joey Logano Has Set Himself Up For an Old-School Ford-Chevy Showdown With Chase Elliott appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SkySports
Dutch GP: Lewis Hamilton optimistic over Zandvoort chances as Max Verstappen dismisses Mercedes challenge
Hamilton will start fourth in Zandvoort after a final-corner crash by Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez denied both Mercedes drivers the chance to complete their final flying lap attempts at full speed. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff insisted Hamilton had been on course to beat Verstappen - along with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IndyCar: 2022 Portland qualifying – Full starting lineup
The starting lineup for the 2022 IndyCar season’s penultimate race at Portland International Raceway is set following Saturday’s qualifying session. Following a weekend off, IndyCar is set for the penultimate of the 2022 season this Sunday afternoon at Portland International Raceway. Heading into the Grand Prix of Portland,...
NBC Sports
Joey Logano wins Cup Series pole at Darlington Raceway
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Joey Logano, second-seeded in the race for the NASCAR Cup championship, opened the first playoff weekend in style Saturday at Darlington Raceway by winning the pole for Sunday’s Southern 500. Logano turned a lap at 168.521 mph, edging Christopher Bell (168.469) for Sunday’s first starting...
IndyCar: The biggest lie about the championship battle
The fact that IndyCar’s championship battle is being billed as a four-driver battle is borderline disrespectful, considering who is in fifth. There are just two races remaining on the 2022 IndyCar schedule, and the championship battle is as tight as it has ever been. Portland International Raceway is scheduled...
CBS Sports
NASCAR Playoffs media day notebook: Major storylines for the drivers competing for a Cup championship
Even after 26 of 36 races, the story of 16 NASCAR Cup Series drivers' seasons is only beginning to be written. With the regular season now over, this weekend's Southern 500 at Darlington marks the start of the NASCAR Playoffs and the pursuit of the NASCAR Cup Series championship. For...
MotorAuthority
2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix preview: Racing among the dunes
Round 15 of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship takes place this weekend at the Netherlands' Circuit Zandvoort, a historic site located among the dunes of the country's North Sea coast. The Dutch Grand Prix returned to the F1 calendar in 2021 after more than three decades, and proved to...
racer.com
Decade after ALMS/GRAND AM merger, IMSA still arcing higher
Chip Ganassi heard the chatter. In late August 2012, rumors roiled among the essential players in North American sports car racing. Its two sanctioning bodies — GRAND-AM Road Racing and the American Le Mans Series (ALMS) – were considering a merger. Not long after the gossip surfaced, the...
NASCAR: Joey Logano labels himself the championship favorite
Joey Logano doesn't lack confidence and that showed when he labeled himself the championship favorite for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Indycar Starting Grid: September 2022 (Portland Raceway)
Portland starting lineup for the Indycar Series race. Tomorrow, the NTT Indycar Series takes the green flag in Portland, Oregon. Today, the open wheel machines roll to the Portland International Raceway for knockout qualifying. View the Indycar starting lineup for Portland International Raceway below. Portland Menu. TV Schedule | Prac/Qual...
Comments / 0