Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Marion L. Boyles
Visitation for 69-year-old Marion L. Boyles of Savannah will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery.
northwestmoinfo.com
Belton Man Seriously Injured In Buchanan County Crash
A Belton man was left with serious injuries Thursday afternoon in a Buchanan County crash on Interstate 29. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says a 2019 Peterbilt being driven by 31-year-old Belton resident Kevin R. Owens was driving southbound on I-29 in St. Joseph at 1 P.M. Thursday when an unknown vehicle abruptly stopped in front of him in an attempt to take an emergency crossover.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin License Office Opens
GALLATIN, MO – The Gallatin License Office has opened after a management contract was awarded to Laura Stafford in July. The contract was award following a competitive bid process with the Missouri Department of Revenue. License offices in Missouri are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Killed in Head-on Crash Overnight
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO – A fatality accident in Livingston County blocked traffic on US 36 overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 64-year old Chillicothe resident Michael Wiggins was eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 36. Wiggins collided head-on with a Kenworth tractor-trailer operated by a Texas driver. Wiggins’ vehicle came to rest on its side in the median. Wiggins was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Savannah Powerlifter Nominated for 2023 Special Olympics World Games
Charlie Phillips. YouTube Photo by Special Olympics Missouri. (Missourinet) An athlete from Savannah could be heading to Germany next year for an international Special Olympics event. Brent Palm has more:. The surprise announcement was made Thursday night at the Western State University football game. Phillips still has to compete in...
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, September 5-11
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Sept. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents
CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Caught With Meth And Warrant
A St. Joseph man is facing felony charges after being caught with methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old St. Joseph resident Reuben J. Chappell was arrested at 10:45 A.M. Thursday on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Buchanan County for a probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to register a motor vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Charged in Death of 6-Year Old Child
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Buchanan County authorities have filed charges against a St. Joseph man in connection to the death of a child in St. Joseph. Dustin L. Beechner is facing charges of felony child abuse resulting in the death of the 6-year old female. He is being held without bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bearcats & Griffons Both Open 2022 Season With Impressive Wins
The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat Football opens up the season with a 33-19 win over Fort Hays State in Maryville. John Coffey has the story. 1st 09:13 MWS – Jones,Reagan 4 yd run (Watson,Cody kick ), 10 plays, 76 yards, TOP 04:07. 1st 01:37 MWS – Gray,Tycen 8 yd...
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Pair Due in Caldwell County Court Next Week on Two Felonies
Two Cameron residents will appear in Caldwell County Court next week on two felony charges. Court documents say Anita Petifurd and Danny Boyd Petifurd both face felony charges of stealing 750 dollars or more and first-degree property damage. Records list both charges from July 21. The two will make an...
Comments / 0