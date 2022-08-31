Read full article on original website
Marcus Freeman gets brutally honest on Notre Dame loss to CJ Stroud, Ohio State
Notre Dame football had a rather disappointing outcome on Saturday night after they failed to hold on to their lead and lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, head coach Marcus Freeman knows they have no one to blame but themselves. Speaking to reporters after the 21-10 loss, Freeman emphasized...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Jackson Muschamp – Family and friends first for junior walk-on QB
All around the country, Jackson Muschamp has lived. College towns and even an NFL city, Jackson and his family have moved place to place for two things, football and their family. While this young kid spent his entire life in a locker room or on the field, the pigskin remained glued to Jackson’s hands, no matter the town he was living in. Now, as a junior in college, Jackson finds himself in Athens with his dad Will Muschamp as his coach, the rest of his family, friends, a national championship and, yes, football.
Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era
Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice. But the Trojans' defense stole the show. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
