ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullica Hill, NJ

One year later, many in NJ still rebuilding after Tropical Storm Ida tore through region

By Ryan Hughes
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BJ4W_0hd99F4800

Many families still rebuilding in South Jersey one year after Tropical Storm Ida 02:43

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- One year ago, the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida tore through the region, causing severe flooding. In South Jersey, homes were blown apart after a powerful tornado touched down in Gloucester County.

Neighbors say it feels like the tornado hit yesterday, although it also feels like an eternity.

There are still tarps on roofs, plywood over garage doors and some homes are being rebuilt.

One year later, many families are still thankful they made it out alive.

"It's been some of the highest highs and lowest lows in my life," Ashley Thomas said.

Thomas always knew her neighborhood in Mullica Hill was close-knit, but that's never been proven more than in the last year.

"I think everyone is just trying to do the best they can," Thomas said, "and we're so grateful to the community."

Her home on Marvin Lane is being rebuilt one year after an EF-3 tornado with 150 mph winds demolished her old home.

"Lucky we have a walk-out basement," she said.

Thomas was eight months pregnant at the time and rode out the storm in the basement with her husband and two young daughters.

"I laid on top of the girls," Thomas said. "He laid on top of me and not five seconds later, I look up and you could see the sky."

Ten homes on Josephine and Victoria Lanes were also peeled apart. Today, many are still under construction and nearing completion.

"We lost a lot of mementos, decorations," Trish Donohue said.

But over on Salvatore Drive near Clems Run Road, Donohue's home is down to the studs.

Ceiling fans are sitting on top of ripped-up floors and a line of homes on her block are being rebuilt.

"I thought I'd be back by now," Donohue said. "We thought we'd be back in living here and not even close."

It's been an emotional year, but the progress has families feeling hopeful.

"I can't wait until everyone is back home," Thomas said. "It's very exciting for everyone. Can't wait. It will be a good day."

Thomas says right now, her move-in date is slated for some time in October.

Officials confirmed Wednesday that nearly 30 homes were completely destroyed in the storm, and nearly 500 homes were damaged.

Gloucester County says it is still waiting on more than $ 3 million in reimbursement from FEMA. That's still awaiting federal approval.

Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a news conference Thursday in Somerset County to mark the anniversary of the storm.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Nearly all of New Jersey is in a drought stage

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor puts nearly all of New Jersey in some stage of drought. The very northern and southern counties, including all of Cape May County, are now considered to be in a severe drought. The severe drought area also expanded to include all of Middlesex County, Union and Somerset counties.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
gloucestercountynj.gov

Gloucester County Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Contact: Director Frank J. DiMarco (856-853-3386) Director Frank J. DiMarco, Deputy Director Heather Simmons, Commissioner Denice DiCarlo, and County Clerk James N. Hogan are eager to share an update on the Gloucester County Bridge Rehabilitation Project. “This project will repair a total of 8 bridges across the County,” said Director...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Mullica Hill, NJ
Government
City
Mullica Hill, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Government
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest signs off Labor Day Weekend "on the way to Cape May"

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- CBS3 was on its way to Cape May when we realized this would be the final stop of the summer. Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end to the summer season and many families are soaking up one final weekend at the Jersey Shore. Any time you head to Cape May, there is plenty of things to do.You can relax on the sand, or take a stroll through the shops down on the mall. But, if you want to get out on the water, you can go searching for marine life that has been known to hang...
CAPE MAY, NJ
CBS Philly

Ida 1 Year Later: What PennDOT's doing to prevent future flooding on Vine Street Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One year ago, devastating flooding swept through communities along the Schuylkill River, including Manayunk. The river merged with the canal and water surged into Main Street buildings and homes.Just a few miles away, those same floodwaters knocked out a critical pump station that normally keeps water out of the Vine Street Expressway. Without the pumps, the expressway filled with water like a bowl."One year since Ida, I can't believe it happened," Rasham Shah said. "I can't believe that -- we never would've thought that this much water would've come up from the Schuylkill."Logan Square residents are still...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Lane
CBS Philly

How Temple Ambler, Upper Dublin Township recovering from Hurricane Ida one year later

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) -- One year ago, the remnants of Hurricane Storm Ida sparked a series of tornadoes in the Delaware Valley. Upper Dublin Township was among the hardest hit areas in the area.A total of seven tornadoes touched down one year ago in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, Gloucester, Burlington and Mercer Counties.It was a sunny, breezy day at Temple University's Ambler campus Thursday, but a year ago, poles were knocked down, glass windows were blown out and roofs were ripped off buildings."The campus was really hit hard by the tornado," Temple Ambler Director Dr. Vicki Lewis McGarvey, said. "We have...
AMBLER, PA
CBS Philly

Camden County planning 2 new pedestrian bridges near Cooper River

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Camden County is planning two new pedestrian bridges near the Cooper River. The first will go near the Speedway gas station on Admiral Wilson Boulevard.It will go over the river and connect to Flanders Boulevard.Construction starts spring of 2023.Sometime after that, a second bridge will go up.It will be an elevated crosswalk over Route 130, connecting the county golf driving range and Cooper River Park.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Emergency Management#One Year Later#Tropical Storm Ida#Ef 3#Nj
CBS Philly

Vine Street Expressway backflipper recalls plunge into brown floodwaters after Hurricane Ida

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the more memorable moments a year ago was the viral video of the Vine Street Expressway backflip. Philadelphia resident Justyn Myers took the plunge into the flooded, dirty water.Health officials were horrified and warned people to stay out of the water.Myers told Eyewitness News on Friday that he is a carpe diem kind of guy.One of his hobbies is cliff jumping, so when Myers saw the flooding, he decided to go for it.He asked passersby to record it."It's like I was never going to have this opportunity again. Stripped down to my boxers. I hit it," Justyn Myers said. "I put my clothes back on, I ran home and I showered immediately and then I went back to work.Myers said he tried to keep his mouth closed during the plunge into the brown water.He said he had no ill effects from the water.By the way, if you were wondering how he drove home without getting his car wet, well, he rode a motorcycle home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has 9 of the most miserable cities in all of America

If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
POLITICS
fox29.com

South Jersey community comes together to help beloved police officer after emergency surgery

VOORHEES, N.J. - An outpouring of support in South Jersey for a beloved police officer recovering from emergency surgery. The officer is a familiar face to many in Voorhees. What began as a stomachache for a Voorhees police officer assigned the Early Childhood Center at Congregation Beth El turned out to be a lot more. He’s recovering in the hospital after major surgery and very missed.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
75K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy