WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
Dawgs Dominate Ducks, 49-3
The Dawgs dominated Dan Lanning and his Oregon Ducks in a game that wound up being a career performance for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. There had been a lot of talk about what an offseason as the starting quarterback would do for him, and it’s done wonders for his confidence and, in turn the offense as a whole.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks are blown out by Georgia
Below are initial live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow.ium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ loss. Below are initlal live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow.
Jackson Muschamp – Family and friends first for junior walk-on QB
All around the country, Jackson Muschamp has lived. College towns and even an NFL city, Jackson and his family have moved place to place for two things, football and their family. While this young kid spent his entire life in a locker room or on the field, the pigskin remained glued to Jackson’s hands, no matter the town he was living in. Now, as a junior in college, Jackson finds himself in Athens with his dad Will Muschamp as his coach, the rest of his family, friends, a national championship and, yes, football.
Senior back Kenny McIntosh gives updates on RBU
In the running game, patience is key. Waiting for blocks to set up so you can maximize your opportunity and hit the hole- something senior Kenny McIntosh is familiar with being Georgia’s veteran running back. But McIntosh’s patience has been displayed beyond the field. He’s been waiting for the opportunity to lead this running back room since he arrived. And now, as he enters his senior season his time has finally come.
Local brewery hosting watch party for Ducks versus Bulldogs
EUGENE, Ore. – With the Oregon Ducks playing against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta on September 3, one local business is trying to get Duck fans in Eugene to watch the game together. Ninkasi Brewing Company will be hosting a watch party at their Better Living Room location. Doors...
Friday Night Blitz: Week 1
EUGENE, Ore. -- Week one of the high school football season saw Marist Catholic defeat Churchill in the Game of the Week. Sheldon head coach Josh Line and his Irish took down Glencoe, 56-0. In a battle between 5A powerhouses Thurston falls to Wilsonville 38-35. A full list of final scores can be found below.
One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why
(Seaside, Oregon) – Without a doubt, it was the most amaze-balls sunset I had ever encountered, and I've photographed hundreds of them over the last two decades and a half on the Oregon coast (thousands, if you count all the bracketed shots). This unforgettable sight grew out of an odd hole in the sky during a particularly surprising sunset – you did not expect this at all, as conditions had become fairly cloudy. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
Emeralds will be out of Eugene without new stadium, General Manager says
EUGENE, Ore. --- The Eugene Emeralds' 2022 season is ending, but the future of the Ems is up in the air. The team is in need of a new stadium, and if they don't get one, their stay in Eugene may be over. “I’ve seen this ballpark from day one...
GREAT OREGON HOMEBUILT FLY-IN SATURDAY
Oregon Aviation Historical Society is bringing homebuilt and vintage aircraft to Cottage Grove for the 4th annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-In on Saturday. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jim Wright Memorial Field. Those attending can view the aircraft, talk to the pilots, tour...
Deschutes, Lane County rescuers come to aid of Minnesota pair who got lost twice hiking near South Sister
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members came to the aid of two Minnesota residents who got lost twice while hiking near the South Sisters Climbers Trail in Lane County, one falling 30 feet and injuring her knee. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday,...
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
Child missing from Cottage Grove, presumed in danger
Officials are asking for help in locating a missing child who is believed to be endangered.
Lebanon man hurt when car runs into ditch
A Lebanon man was injured Thursday, Aug. 24, when his car ran off the road on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home. According to the Oregon State Police, Elwood Damon Houston, 81, of Lebanon, was eastbound near Milepost 34, east of Quartzville Road, when his vehicle ran into a ditch after negotiating a curve. The vehicle struck a road sign, then a rock wall.
Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire ‘go now’ evacuations extended
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for the East Waldo area on Saturday afternoon. The Level Three notice has been expanded to include the Shadow Bay Campground and the area to the southwest...
LABOR DAY TRAFFIC DELAYS NEAR REEDSPORT/WINCHESTER BAY
Visitors to the southern Oregon coast should expect traffic congestion and delays heading north on U.S. 101 through Reedsport on Labor Day. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said in recent years, northbound traffic has backed up from Reedsport through Winchester Bay during peak traffic hours on the final day of summer holiday weekends, when many travelers are headed home. Latham said ODOT expects the heaviest traffic to occur on Monday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
RFP MILL IN WEED, CALIFORNIA UNDAMAGED, ONE BUILDING BURNS
The Roseburg Forest Products veneer mill in Weed California was not damaged in the Mill Fire which began Friday, though an empty building on company property did burn. Communications Director Rebecca Taylor told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that when the fire began the mill, which employs 145 people, was evacuated. Taylor said, “Our primary concern is the safety of the community, first responders, and our team members as this tragedy continues to unfold in Weed”. At least one team member lost their home, according to Taylor. She said the company will provide assistance just as they did after the Boles Fire in 2014.
FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (August 31, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, OSP Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra...
Oregon State Police searching for alleged fatal hit-run suspect
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 Southbound.
Night paving on Stephens starts next week
ROSEBURG, Ore. – Night paving to resurface a three-quarter-mile stretch of Northeast Stephens Street will narrow travel to one lane in each direction starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. A contractor will perform the work from just north of Diamond Lake Boulevard to Garden Valley Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 7...
