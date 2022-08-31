Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just ShadMeikhelPhiladelphia, PA
Beloved Convenience Chain Is Opening A Ton Of New Stores In New Jersey
Especially when it's to celebrate one of the most beloved little convenience stores in New Jersey?. Now, there are a ton of great convenience stores in the Garden State. Places like Quick Check and 7-11 are nice because generally speaking you can get gas along with your coffee and sometimes a decent road snack.
This Has Just Been Deemed As The BEST Cheeseburger in NJ
Cheeseburgers are undoubtedly one of America's all-time favorite foods. If there's one thing we know how to make, it's a juicy, meaty, flavorful, cheesy burger. As long as the meat is fresh, well-seasoned and not over or undercooked, and the bread isn't stale, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad burger in New Jersey.
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List
As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
The Ten Commandments of car horn honking in NJ
Some people in New Jersey are horn happy, you know the type. The ones who drive with one hand on the wheel and one hand on the horn, just in case they feel the need to honk at someone or something. Whether it’s to prevent danger or just to vent...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/3
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells. TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
camdencounty.com
County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center
(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
Best coffee places recommended in Central NJ
One of the many great things about New Jersey is that you're never far from a great cup of coffee. When you're drinking some of that swill at work, keep that in mind. Although we have terrific coffee at New Jersey 101.5, in case anyone asks. But seriously folks. As...
jerseysbest.com
2022 Labor Day events in N.J. celebrate workers in fun and festive ways
While Labor Day tends to signal thoughts of a long weekend, backyard barbecues, last-minute trips to the beach and the official “unofficial” end of summer, the nationally observed holiday holds important historical significance. Origins of Labor Day date back to the American Industrial Revolution in the late 1880s,...
Raising Cane’s Details New Jersey Expansion
The Louisiana-based chicken chain is planning to launch eight Garden State outposts through 2024.
‘Butterfly Color Run’ will honor Freehold, NJ’s Stephanie Parze
The Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation is holding its third annual Butterfly Color Run / Walk on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Lake Topanemus Park in Freehold, NJ. Gates open at 10 a.m. but the run doesn’t start until 11:50 a.m. For those who choose to walk the course, the start time is 12 p.m.
South Jersey Hotel, Waterpark Shuttered By Pandemic Set To Reopen: Reports
A popular hotel and water park in Burlington County — shuttered for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is set to reopen under new ownership, according to media reports. The 14-acre hotel and indoor water park in Mt. Laurel plans a staggered reopening, 42Freeway reported. The...
Hundred miles from home, N.J. mom trying to take back reins on her life after Ida | Calavia-Robertson
The last time I spoke with Hurricane Ida survivor Karismah Tucker, she looked and sounded down. She was seven months pregnant, her toddler was in a stroller and she was holding her five-year-old in her arms. That was nearly a year ago and at the time, Tucker, 24, was not in a great place, physically, mentally or emotionally.
Updated list — The 10 most violent cities in New Jersey (Opinion)
You know that we live in a relatively safe state. New Jersey is not even close to the top of the list of most violent states in the country. However, we do have our spots. There are some cities in New Jersey that for various reasons will always be the crime centers of our state.
You’re kidding? This city in NJ named as a best place to live (Opinion)
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
NJ is not a very hard-working state, according to this list (Opinion)
Ok, if these things had any weight or significance whatsoever, the hard-working people of New Jersey would have reason to be pissed off. However, a collection of eggheads (academics with too many degrees and not enough common sense) crunching some numbers and creating a formula to reach an outcome. According...
One Of The Best Pizza Shops In New Jersey, Plans On Closing
There are few things New Jersey is more passionate about than pizza. Some things are up for debate; is it pork roll or Taylor ham, go to Wawa or Quick Check, Is there a Central New Jersey or Not?. By the way, the correct answers to the above; pork roll,...
A New Jersey Favorite, Bed Bath & Beyond Will See Even More Store Closures
Moving is definitely a stressful part of life. This was always a store that was a great go-to for finding items that you needed for your new apartment or your new home. Sometimes, it was just great to walk in the door and browse. That was always a great way to get ideas for that one room, let’s be honest – we all have that one room, that may have been neglected for some time.
The Unbelievable Choice For New Jersey’s Strangest Animal Has Been Revealed
It turns out that with all the strange things we encounter here in New Jersey, our animal world doesn't disappoint in its level of strangeness. Although I have to admit when I compare the strangest New Jersey animal to the weirdest animal in other states, the choice for the Garden State is pretty disappointing.
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
Ouch! Rare stinging jellyfish invades the Jersey Shore
If you are headed to the Jersey Shore this weekend, beware of another danger lurking in the waters just off our coast. The rare mauve stinger jellyfish has shown up in large numbers, and they pack a painful sting. Unlike other jellyfish, this species has stinger cells all over its...
