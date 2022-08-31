Read full article on original website
How to watch Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: TV channel, stream, radio
It's been a long offseason of hype, excitement and restored expectations in East Lansing after Mel Tucker led the Spartans to an 11-2 season hardly anybody saw coming last fall. The sequel to one of the most surprising stories in college football begins Friday night when Michigan State hosts Western Michigan.
Michigan football vs. Colorado State predictions: How good will Cade McNamara look?
Here are our predictions for the Michigan Wolverines' season opener against Colorado State on Friday in Ann Arbor:. There’s no reason for this game to be anything other than a straightforward win for Michigan, which has superior talent across the board. All eyes will be on Jim Harbaugh’s quarterbacks. The pick: Michigan 47, Colorado State 10.
Staff Predictions: No. 15 Michigan State vs. Western Michigan
Football is back in East Lansing!
Jacoby Windmon Was Unblockable vs. Western Michigan
Has Mel Tucker found another transfer portal gem?
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football win vs. Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football finally made its 2022 debut as defending Big Ten champs, and it certainly impressed, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The offense moved the ball and scored regularly, but the defensive side really shined with multiple pass rushers getting home as the maize and blue finished with eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss.
Game day in Ann Arbor: What to expect for Michigan vs. Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — More than 100,000 people will pack Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch the Michigan football team begin its season against Colorado State (12 p.m., ABC). Here’s what to expect in and around the Big House on Saturday:. Michigan vs. Colorado State: Official pregame...
Michigan State vs WMU live stream: How to watch 2022 opener online
Friday night’s Michigan State vs WMU season opener will be a nice test for both sides. Here’s how you can watch the game online. The Spartans host the Broncos from the MAC for both teams’ season opener. Michigan State is a heavy favorite as Western Michigan had some of their top playmakers graduate or go to the NFL this offseason. The Spartans will not have Kenneth Walker III, Jalen Nailor, and Connor Heyward who are all playing in the NFL this season as well as key contributors like Matt Coghlin and Jacob Panasiuk but they brought back a good amount of their team from last season.
Daniel Barker hauls in one-handed catch for Michigan State touchdown
Michigan State’s Daniel Barker made a tremendous catch on Friday night against Western Michigan. Watch the TE haul in an impressive one-handed touchdown catch on the first play of the second quarter:. A graduate transfer from Illinois, Barker is suiting up for the Spartans after withdrawing from 2022 NFL...
Live updates: No. 15 Michigan State 35 - Western Michigan 13; final
Football is officially back in East Lansing, as the Spartans begin Year 3 under head coach Mel Tucker Friday night against Western Michigan. MSU frequently kicked off seasons on Friday nights under Mark Dantonio, and this is the first one for Tucker's crew. MSU is favored by three touchdowns tonight...
