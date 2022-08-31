Friday night’s Michigan State vs WMU season opener will be a nice test for both sides. Here’s how you can watch the game online. The Spartans host the Broncos from the MAC for both teams’ season opener. Michigan State is a heavy favorite as Western Michigan had some of their top playmakers graduate or go to the NFL this offseason. The Spartans will not have Kenneth Walker III, Jalen Nailor, and Connor Heyward who are all playing in the NFL this season as well as key contributors like Matt Coghlin and Jacob Panasiuk but they brought back a good amount of their team from last season.

