ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Football
Kalamazoo, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football win vs. Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football finally made its 2022 debut as defending Big Ten champs, and it certainly impressed, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The offense moved the ball and scored regularly, but the defensive side really shined with multiple pass rushers getting home as the maize and blue finished with eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Bednarik
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Johnny Unitas
Person
Mel Tucker
Person
Walter Camp
FanSided

Michigan State vs WMU live stream: How to watch 2022 opener online

Friday night’s Michigan State vs WMU season opener will be a nice test for both sides. Here’s how you can watch the game online. The Spartans host the Broncos from the MAC for both teams’ season opener. Michigan State is a heavy favorite as Western Michigan had some of their top playmakers graduate or go to the NFL this offseason. The Spartans will not have Kenneth Walker III, Jalen Nailor, and Connor Heyward who are all playing in the NFL this season as well as key contributors like Matt Coghlin and Jacob Panasiuk but they brought back a good amount of their team from last season.
EAST LANSING, MI
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times Non-Football Athlete of the Week 1 ballot features 10 area athletes

Voting is now open online for the Shreveport Times High School Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. It includes student-athletes in Northwest Louisiana high school sports other than football from 10 northwest Louisiana schools. Fans of those students, their schools or their particular sport can vote...
SHREVEPORT, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Daniel Barker hauls in one-handed catch for Michigan State touchdown

Michigan State’s Daniel Barker made a tremendous catch on Friday night against Western Michigan. Watch the TE haul in an impressive one-handed touchdown catch on the first play of the second quarter:. A graduate transfer from Illinois, Barker is suiting up for the Spartans after withdrawing from 2022 NFL...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy