Honolulu leaves lasting impressions on Williamsport through journey to LLWS Championship
Williamsport, Pa. — With their exceptional play on the field throughout tournament after tournament in the summer, it was easy to forget the solid foundation ingrained in the Honolulu players at a young age. But that foundation, and the Aloha spirit that was shared by the players, coaches, and families from Hawaii, left a lasting impression on the city of Williamsport and all of Little League. The parents backing Honolulu...
These Hawaii coffee shops made Top 100 list in US
Whether you like your coffee hot, iced, black, sweet, creamy or blended, there's something for everyone on Yelp's list of Top 100 Coffee Shops in the United States.
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 1, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. After week of free bus fares, city hopeful for increased use of public transportation. Updated: 3 hours ago.
Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate Honolulu Little League, sports champions
HNN News Brief (Sept. 2, 2022) The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on...
Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins
A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - meteorologist...
Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako
Honolulu Little League team shares experience of becoming world champs
HNN News Brief (Sept. 1, 2022) One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash on Kunia Road this morning. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as...
Man who stabbed Hawaii visitor found guilty
Oscar Cardona, a 23-year-old, was found guilty on one count of murder in the second degree for stabbing a Hawaii visitor, according to the Honolulu Prosecuting Office.
Surf boards associated with surfing icons up for auction ... all for a good cause!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf boards associated with some of the biggest names in the surfing world are up for auction. Among the items for sale at the Surf & Turf for The Pantry auction:. 5′11″ Wade Tokoro shaped by Kelly Slater and signed by the pro surfer himself.
UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage
Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m.
HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric has lifted its call for power conservation for Hawaii Island customers on Friday. That’s because the island’s largest independent power producer, Hamakua Energy, is back online. The company said customers may resume their normal use of electricity. HECO previously asked customers to scale...
Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents
Many in the Ocean Pointe community are worried about getting priced out of their own homes over time...and that an influx of people will dramatically effect quality of life. Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents. The world's biggest wave pool is set to be...
Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund
Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
‘They all got game’: Celebrity chef Ming Tsai credits cooking skills, resiliency to his family
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Did you spot celebrity chef Ming Tsai out and about in Hawaii?. Chances are you may be seeing more of him on Oahu. Known for his exquisite and delicious East West cooking, Tsai is cooling off after feeling the heat in the Netflix reboot of Iron Chef.
Hawaii could see ‘avalanche of respiratory infections’
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
