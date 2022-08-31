Low-income homeowners and renters have one month left to apply for Maryland’s tax relief programs

Read full article on original website
Andrew
3d ago
Why is help only ever offered to low income persons?What about the middle class- we have times where we also struggle, we worked hard to get to where we are….. I get helping those that are less fortunate… but how about some help for those that have worked really hard to get where they are? They might not be facing a food shortage or eviction, but damn, I bet they could use a few months of free rent and be able to take a real vacation for once…..
mocoshow.com
Residential Property Owners Must Have Approved Homestead Application on File to be Eligible for $692 Montgomery Property Tax Credit
There has been a change in Maryland law that could restrict a homeowner’s eligibility for a $692 Montgomery County property tax credit. The new State law requires all residential property owners to also have an approved Homestead Application on file with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) to be eligible for the County’s Income Tax Offset Credit (ITOC). This credit appears on annual property tax bills.
Tax credit 2022: Deadline for Maryland residents to claim $1,000 student loan relief 12 days away
Maryland residents looking to claim student loan debt relief must do so in less than two weeks.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time tax credit 14 days away
The deadline for Maryland residents to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000 is just two weeks away. Eligible people have 14 days to apply for the tax credit aimed at helping residents who took out loans to pay for college. The deadline to apply in the Chesapeake Bay state is Sept. 15.
WMDT.com
Delmarva Power customers can expect to see bills increase in October
MARYLAND – Delmarva Power customers soon will be paying a little more out of pocket on their power bills. That’s due to prices passed along from the wholesale market. Delmarva Power says this is happening because of the rebound from COVID-19 and the economy. 47 ABC spoke with...
How leaders in a small Oregon town positioned themselves for an Amazon ‘windfall’
This special report from The Oregonian/OregonLive examines what happens when one of the world's biggest companies lands in one of Oregon's smallest communities. Internet data centers bring big economic upside, but they come with costs — often amplified by tax breaks. Read the second installment on Tuesday. When one...
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Announces Launch Of Applications For Maryland’s Global Gateway Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications for the new Maryland Global Gateway program are now available. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, the governor announced an inaugural $2 million investment in this innovative program, which helps attract more international businesses and eases their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local incubators and accelerators.
WMDT.com
Decade long social security fraud scheme comes to an end
DELAWARE – A decade long social security scheme out of Delaware, has come to an end. 42-year-old, Marques Fountain of Seaford, was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Fountain collected another mans social security retirement benefits after the beneficiary...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
Big Winner: Baltimore Liquor Store Sells $1M Maryland Lottery Ticket
One lucky Maryland Lottery player may be in a new tax bracket after winning a cool million dollars playing Powerball, the agency announced. A ticket sold in Windsor Mill is worth seven figures for one lucky player who is set to cash in on the Wednesday, Aug. 31 drawing after it was purchased at Milford Liquors on Liberty Road.
Marylanders encouraged to get new shot for maximum protection against virus.
state pre-ordered 157,000 doses of new booster; administration expected to begin widely next week for those 12 years and older
Nottingham MD
State of Maryland announces over $8 million in federal homeland security grant funds to 68 nonprofitts
REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Maryland Department of Emergency Management this week announced awards totaling more than $8.7 million in federal homeland security grant funds to 68 nonprofit organizations around the state. The awards are funded by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP). “This...
FOX43.com
An invasive species may be playing a role in the summer's high crab prices
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Seafood lovers enjoying the traditional summer Chesapeake crab feast have suffered remarkable sticker shock this year with prices as high as $90 to $100 a dozen for crabs. One reason for the astronomical prices is that the crab population is down, and crabs are scarce, according to commercial fisherman and seafood marketers.
Wbaltv.com
Historic funding will go toward preserving Black history at Maryland state parks
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Part of historic funding intended to improve Maryland's state parks will go toward telling the story of Black people in Annapolis. A part of Carr's Beach in Annapolis will be developed thanks to funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beach that served as a safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destination for African Americans during the segregation era.
northernvirginiamag.com
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
Maryland to transfer midtown State Center complex to Baltimore City
The State of Maryland has decided to transfer the State Center complex in midtown to Baltimore City.
Maryland Department of Emergency Management Reminds of National Preparedness Month
by MDOEM REISTERSTOWN, Md. (August 29, 2022) — September is National and Maryland Preparedness Month, and...
D.C. Mayor reverses course on school vaccine requirement
Last week, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser put in place a policy that required students to be vaccinated to be eligible to attend classes. This policy applied to both public and private schools in the D.C. area.
fox5dc.com
Maryland man shares $325K in lottery winnings with friend after spotting lucky number during stroll
WASHINGTON - Talk about a good friend! An Upper Marlboro man shared his $325,000 in lottery winnings after he won on a lucky number he spotted while he and his friend took a neighborhood stroll. The 57-year-old said he and the friend were on a walk last Saturday when a...
Bay Net
Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments
ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
Million dollar Powerball ticket sold at Randallstown liquor store
The latest winning ticket was sold at Milford Liquors in the 8100 block of Liberty Road in Randallstown.
