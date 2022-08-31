Read full article on original website
Gallatin License Office Opens
GALLATIN, MO – The Gallatin License Office has opened after a management contract was awarded to Laura Stafford in July. The contract was award following a competitive bid process with the Missouri Department of Revenue. License offices in Missouri are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri...
Mosaic Foundation Gifts Grant City Building To Tri-County Health Dept.
The Tri-County health Department will soon have more room to increase the services they offer thanks to a major gift from the Mosaic Foundation – Albany. Mosaic Foundation – Albany is donating an entire building to the health department to help them increase access to health education, WIC services, immunizations and mental health services in Worth County.
