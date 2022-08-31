Read full article on original website
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
There's (apparently) a haunted Hungry Howie's in Spring Hill, FloridaEvie M.Spring Hill, FL
Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?Evie M.Leesburg, FL
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
hernandosun.com
Rogers Park unveils new renovations
Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
Citrus County Chronicle
Snook, redfish bite heating up in Cedar Key
The redfish bite in Cedar Key is getting right. They are starting to get in their normal patterns. The fish have not totally schooled up like they do in September and October, but it is starting to get good. Shrimp, mullet and artificial lures are the way to go. Keep...
Citrus County Chronicle
Update on blood donations between Southern Leisure RV Resort and Strawberry Fields for RV'ERS
According to the most recent update from LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Chiefland, Southern Leisure RV Resort is leading Strawberry Fields for RV’ERS, 6 to 4, as part of the Levy Citizen’s friendly competition to see which RV park can donate the most blood to support LifeSouth, which is in need of donations.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l New life for Crystal River Mall
Housing and retail planned at defunct Crystal River Mall. Thirty years, there was celebration about the new mall in Crystal River.
ospreyobserver.com
Hot Air Balloon Festival Coming To Plant City
The Plant City Balloon Festival is coming Friday and Saturday, October 21-22 to the Strawberry Festival Grounds in Plant City. Come see the unique giant and colorful hot air balloons up close and enjoy a family day out. This family event will also feature much more than the hot air...
villages-news.com
Sinkhole at end of driveway has neighborhood on edge in The Villages
A large sinkhole at the end of a driveway has a neighborhood on edge in The Villages. The sinkhole has formed at the home at 3180 Abana Path in the Village of Fernandina. The Villages has taken the precautionary step of setting up barriers to keep traffic out of the cul-de-sac.
hernandosun.com
Body found behind Jericho Road plaza in Spring Hill
A body has been found behind the Jericho Road Ministries Thrift Store on Commercial way in Spring Hill. The body was found near a pond approximately 400 feet into a wooded area behind the plaza. Two neighbors of the area made the discovery but did not know the individual. At...
Citrus County Chronicle
Too many walking on wrong side of the road
I would like someone in Citrus County to write a letter like I’m doing to explain why so many of you walk on the wrong side of the road. I spend a lot of time on Citrus County roads, riding my bike 40 miles and more daily through Citrus Hills, Beverly Hills, Pine Ridge, Citrus Springs and other roads. I am astonished at the number of walkers enjoying their mornings on the same roads and seemingly ignorant of the threat of vehicles at their backs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hitchcock's Market closing in Homosassa
Hitchcock’s Market in Homosassa is closing. The last day will be Oct. 30, with a liquidation sale occurring shortly before then.
Lane Closed Around-The-Clock On Northbound US 19
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. – The right lane has been closed to traffic on northbound US 19 between W Anna Gail Lane and SE Mayo Drive and will remain closed until further notice (likely at least into late in the week of September 4). The closure
Police In Florida Seek Pennsylvania Couple That Knocked Over Light Pole At City Hall
They are on the loose, according to police, and this Pennsylvania couple needs to fix a light pole. “This is Bonnie and Duane,” said Dunnellon Police Department. “They’re visiting from Pennsylvania and fled city hall after knocking over our light pole. If you see them,
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.
It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
ospreyobserver.com
Entertainment Is Better Than Ever At The 2022 Hillsborough County Fair
Fall is the perfect time in Florida to enjoy the outdoors, and what better way than to visit the 2022 Hillsborough County Fair? The theme of this year’s fair, ‘Homegrown Fun,’ is just a glimmer of all the fair has to offer, which includes an expanded carnival with spectacular midway rides and new kiddie rides, free entertainment for high-speed thrill seekers and motor enthusiasts, a cattlewomen’s beef cook-off, beauty pageants for all ages and lots of discounts for the entire family.
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville siblings reflect on lives of sacrifice and fortitude
BROOKSVILLE — When you ask the DeLaine siblings what they did for fun as kids, their responses are nearly identical. “What fun?” they ask in retort. Then they chuckle and pause while they think, before mentioning fishing. Each can recall enjoying fishing as kids when they had the time, which was a luxury they were rarely afforded.
Over 3 million vehicles running Florida roads are on the recall list
According to Carfax, over 3 million cars in our state are on the recall list. Taking Action reporter, Jackie Callaway found some drivers have no idea their vehicle may not be safe to drive.
Customers say Tampa pool company abandoned jobs, disconnected phones
Customers of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast say they paid tens of thousands of dollars for pools they never got. Cox Pools was already in hot water with Hillsborough County officials and now customers say the company is unresponsive, leaving them high and dry.
suncoastnews.com
Doctor finds Spring Hill perfect fit for American Dream
No matter where you begin in the world, the process of learning to be a doctor is long and complicated, with a seemingly endless list of courses to be taken, rigorous testing and the continued need to keep up with new diseases, methods and more. Getting through that and still...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hospital board trustee not knowledgeable
Hospital board trustee Rick Harper’s comments to Barbara Sprague from the Community Food Bank last week indicate that he is not knowledgeable in the realistic circumstances of those in need in Citrus County. If he had contacted the directors of food pantries in the county, he would have discovered...
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco firefighters battle early morning house fire in Zephyrhills
PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Pasco County firefighters responded to house fire early Wednesday morning on 20th St. in Zephyrhills. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, firefighters arrived on scene to a fully involved home which was reported abandoned. Firefighters have knocked down the blaze and no one was injured. An investigation is underway.
Hernando County school substitute removed from campus over ‘touching’ allegations
A substitute at a Hernando County school was removed from campus after allegations of "inappropriate touching," according to a message to parents.
