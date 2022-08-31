ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Rogers Park unveils new renovations

Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Snook, redfish bite heating up in Cedar Key

The redfish bite in Cedar Key is getting right. They are starting to get in their normal patterns. The fish have not totally schooled up like they do in September and October, but it is starting to get good. Shrimp, mullet and artificial lures are the way to go. Keep...
CEDAR KEY, FL
#Air Conditioning
ospreyobserver.com

Hot Air Balloon Festival Coming To Plant City

The Plant City Balloon Festival is coming Friday and Saturday, October 21-22 to the Strawberry Festival Grounds in Plant City. Come see the unique giant and colorful hot air balloons up close and enjoy a family day out. This family event will also feature much more than the hot air...
PLANT CITY, FL
hernandosun.com

Body found behind Jericho Road plaza in Spring Hill

A body has been found behind the Jericho Road Ministries Thrift Store on Commercial way in Spring Hill. The body was found near a pond approximately 400 feet into a wooded area behind the plaza. Two neighbors of the area made the discovery but did not know the individual. At...
SPRING HILL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Too many walking on wrong side of the road

I would like someone in Citrus County to write a letter like I’m doing to explain why so many of you walk on the wrong side of the road. I spend a lot of time on Citrus County roads, riding my bike 40 miles and more daily through Citrus Hills, Beverly Hills, Pine Ridge, Citrus Springs and other roads. I am astonished at the number of walkers enjoying their mornings on the same roads and seemingly ignorant of the threat of vehicles at their backs.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Inverness, FL
swampysflorida.com

Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.

It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
DUNNELLON, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Entertainment Is Better Than Ever At The 2022 Hillsborough County Fair

Fall is the perfect time in Florida to enjoy the outdoors, and what better way than to visit the 2022 Hillsborough County Fair? The theme of this year’s fair, ‘Homegrown Fun,’ is just a glimmer of all the fair has to offer, which includes an expanded carnival with spectacular midway rides and new kiddie rides, free entertainment for high-speed thrill seekers and motor enthusiasts, a cattlewomen’s beef cook-off, beauty pageants for all ages and lots of discounts for the entire family.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Brooksville siblings reflect on lives of sacrifice and fortitude

BROOKSVILLE — When you ask the DeLaine siblings what they did for fun as kids, their responses are nearly identical. “What fun?” they ask in retort. Then they chuckle and pause while they think, before mentioning fishing. Each can recall enjoying fishing as kids when they had the time, which was a luxury they were rarely afforded.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
suncoastnews.com

Doctor finds Spring Hill perfect fit for American Dream

No matter where you begin in the world, the process of learning to be a doctor is long and complicated, with a seemingly endless list of courses to be taken, rigorous testing and the continued need to keep up with new diseases, methods and more. Getting through that and still...
SPRING HILL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hospital board trustee not knowledgeable

Hospital board trustee Rick Harper’s comments to Barbara Sprague from the Community Food Bank last week indicate that he is not knowledgeable in the realistic circumstances of those in need in Citrus County. If he had contacted the directors of food pantries in the county, he would have discovered...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco firefighters battle early morning house fire in Zephyrhills

PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Pasco County firefighters responded to house fire early Wednesday morning on 20th St. in Zephyrhills. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, firefighters arrived on scene to a fully involved home which was reported abandoned. Firefighters have knocked down the blaze and no one was injured. An investigation is underway.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

