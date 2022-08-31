ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Second fox in the Williamsburg-area tests positive for rabies

By Sian Wilkerson, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 3 days ago

A fox responsible for an attack on a cat in James City County has tested positive for the rabies virus.

According to the Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts, the fox, which is now deceased, was sighted in the area of Canvas Back Run and the Warhill Sports Complex in James County on Aug. 26.

This is the area’s second fox to test positive for rabies in just over a week. The night of Aug. 22, a wild gray fox bit five people, a dog and a cat in Williamsburg near Mimosa Drive, Boundary Street, Counselor’s Way and Griffin Avenue. That fox also tested positive for the rabies virus.

Health officials said Wednesday that they will be contacting the immediate neighbors, as well as any civic or homeowner’s associations near where the fox was spotted.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980s, according to the health districts.

Those with information about an exposure to any fox are asked to contact the health districts’ Williamsburg Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277. Exposures include a bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound, eyes, nose or mouth, as well as direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. For after-hours calls, contact animal control at 757-565-0370.

Health officials remind people to follow important rabies prevention guidelines, including getting pets vaccinated, reporting all exposures to animals to your doctor and to the local health department and only enjoying wildlife from a safe distance.

Sian Wilkerson, sian.wilkerson@pilotonline.com , 757-342-6616

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
James City County, VA
Lifestyle
Williamsburg, VA
Pets & Animals
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Williamsburg, VA
Lifestyle
County
James City County, VA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammals#Fox
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy