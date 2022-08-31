Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Why did the Broncos trade Malik Reed?
Malik Reed was an unexpected success story for the Denver Broncos. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019, Reed initially made the 53-man roster as a backup rotational pass rusher. He went on to start eight games as a rookie as an injury fill-in.
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
Tom Brady Flies to Son's Football Practice After Returning from Personal Leave: 'Such a Sweet Dad'
"He flew all the way in for the scrimmage," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady's recent trip to New York to watch his 15-year-old son Jack's practice football game Tom Brady is making sure to spend quality time with his children –– even if that means jumping on a flight. A source tells PEOPLE the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, flew to New York to see his 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward's practice football game after his recent 11-day absence from the NFL team. "Tom was in great...
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Look: Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo Number News
For the first time since 2016, a No. 9 will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys offense. The team revealed some number changes on Thursday, most notably wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shifting from No. 2 to No. 9. While linebacker Jaylon Smith and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu have worn Tony Romo's old number since he concluded his career, Turpin is the first member of Dallas' offense to don it.
Look: Bills React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Recruitment
First-year Buffalo Bill Von Miller hasn't been shy in his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. The reigning Super Bowl champion has been openly recruiting the free-agent wide receiver on social media, trying to get his former Los Angeles teammate to join him in New York. Bills general manager Brandon Beane...
NFL・
Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion
The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
Josh Gordon may have found another NFL landing spot
NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster, and he’s already found another landing spot. NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster. Luckily, it didn’t take him long to find another landing spot. According to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network, Gordon visited the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Patriots Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver Thursday
It appears that the New England Patriots aren't totally set at wide receiver just yet. They're adding one more body to their ranks ahead of Week 1. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots are signing Lynn Bowden Jr. to their practice squad. Bowden has spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins after being drafted by the Raiders in 2020.
FOX Sports
Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to avoid paying him, but still need QB
The Denver Broncos paid Russell Wilson top-of-the-market quarterback money Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money. The Seattle Seahawks never intended to sign the best quarterback in franchise history to that kind of contract, with Wilson's play declining and the Wisconsin product...
Tony Romo Had Interesting Message for Joe Buck After Signing Mega-Deal with ESPN
Tony Romo might still be waiting on that gift basket from Joe Buck. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL commentator believes he deserves at least some credit for the legendary play-by-play broadcaster landing a massive deal with ESPN. After spending two decades at FOX, Buck signed a big...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fans Have A Fun Cheer For A Rising Talent
Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has captured the hearts of St. Louis Cardinals fans everywhere. His youthful energy, sense of humor, knack for clutch hits, and some truly great defense has put him on a high pedestal in St. Louis. Last night in Cincinnati, he hit a two-run homer that proved to...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness
Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
Marcus Maye's Attorney Releases Statement On Arrest News
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested on Thursday morning. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the 29-year-old was apprehended for aggravated assault with a firearm. Maye's attorney, Eric Hessler, released a statement claiming his client's innocence to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. “Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor...
Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Tonight
Earlier Thursday night, the College GameDay crew kicked off their show ahead of the Backyard Brawl. Before Pitt and West Virginia took the field, it was beloved GameDay analyst Lee Corso who was stealing the headlines. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger spotted Corso signing a fan's poster shortly before GameDay kicked off.
