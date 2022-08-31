ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WJHL

Kingsport to host National Fireworks Association meeting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport will host the National Fireworks Association’s annual firework meetings and exhibitions from Sept. 6-10 — marking the second time the city has hosted the event that brings in more than 700 people from around the world. The four-day event will wrap up with a firework demonstration each […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?

(WJHL) — Clouds and rain are forecasted for the upcoming weekend, so it may be best to stay indoors amid the scattered showers. Despite the predicted weather, News Channel 11 will list all events — both indoor and outdoor — for those who don’t mind a little rain. Saturday, Sept. 3 Doe Mountain Slobberknocker HarescrambleWhat: […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The U.S. Navy Band Country Current to perform in Founders Park

Country Current, the U.S. Navy’s bluegrass and country ensemble, will be making a stop in Johnson City to offer a free concert as a part of its national tour. One of the Navy’s six performing musical ensembles, Country Current is nationally renowned for its versatility and musicianship, as they travel the country performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. This seven-member ensemble employs musicians from diverse backgrounds with extensive high-profile recording and touring experience. In the tradition of country music, each member is a skilled performer on multiple instruments.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
East Tennessean

Fun things to do in Johnson City

If you’re new here to the Johnson City area and find yourself lost with what to do, this article is for you. While we are all in school and have homework, assignments and projects to get done, that’s not the only college experience you would want to remember when leaving ETSU. School is important, but so is putting yourself out there and experiencing what is being offered around you.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Aquatic Center to host annual Drool Pawty on Sept. 10

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Aquatic Center will go the dogs on Saturday, Sept. 10. That’s when the facility will host its annual Drool Pawty. From 1–3 p.m., dog owners will be able to bring their furry friends for some fun at the aquatic center’s outdoor water park, where dogs will be allowed to […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Concert Event to be held at Local Distillery

(WJHL) Tiny Roberson with East Tennessee Distillery and Seth McKay from Slick Cadillac tell us about a concert event to be held Sunday, September 4th at the Distillery in Piney Flats. For more information visit them on Facebook.
PINEY FLATS, TN
Johnson City Press

Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium

The National Fireworks Association is hosting its annual meeting and exhibition at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. This marks the second time Kingsport has hosted the event and officials anticipate more than 700 people from around the world will attend.
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Come out and join us this weekend! Sat and Sun!

Ah, September is one month away from my favorite month. We could see a flurry with the new chill in the air and the smell of leaves turning the threat at any moment. I love the cold weather; I never complain about the snow, the icy rain, or the sub zeros temperatures that we rarely get anymore. So I can complain about the heat; I hate it. However, I do not want to discuss the weather this weekend. No, I want to talk about where I am right now as you read this. Sat and Sun, we, Lorie, Eli, and I are at the largest highlands festival the Tri-Cities offers. We are listening to wonderful music by the Crossjacks and eating food from vendors from all over the region. There are games to win prizes in am kids area for parents to let their children go for a minute without worry. And it all is happening now at the Tipton Haynes historic site in Johnson City. This is something you must see. If you are not here now, then you are missing an event. Lorie and I have our books set up for sale, and there are food trucks selling bbq.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Storm drain art contest winners announced, drain painting begins

The goal of the storm drain art contest is to raise awareness about protecting rivers, stream habitats, and wildlife. Winners were chosen August 23 for the Kingsport storm drain art contest. One winner of the contest started her drain art painting Friday. Desiree Feyers says she's proud to stand up...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Unanimous vote changes Johnson City flag

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to change the city’s flag Thursday night, swapping the nearly 60-year-old design for a new pattern. “We’re doing our best to honor everything that came before us and everything we stand for now and everything we desire to be in the future,” said J.T […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair

ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Covered Bridge Park renovations approved

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission considered several items of business during its monthly meeting on Thursday, including the second phase of a recreational vehicle park in the Watauga Industrial Park and approval of future plans for the Covered Bridge Park that will be financed by a state grant.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Boone, Cyclones game moved to ETSU

Daniel Boone saw an opportunity that coincided with a difficulty. The Trailblazers, who are still waiting for lighting to be installed at their home football field, moved their Sept. 9 football game against Elizabethton to East Tennessee State’s Greene Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Budweiser Clydesdales traveling to Morristown Food City

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The world-famous eight-horse hitch known as the Budweiser Clydesdales will trot into Morristown Sept. 7 to make an appearance at the Food City on Sandstone Drive. The harnessed horses will be hitched to a red beer wagon at the store from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Food City leaders announced Friday. The event marks […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
cartercountysports.com

Cyclones Come Up Short In Greeneville

Elizabethton was unable to get anything going on Friday night. The Cyclones dropped a hard-fought 21-0 decision to Greeneville in a crucial Region 1-A contest at Burley Stadium. “Tonight was about us having zero offense,” Elizabethton Head Coach Shawn Witten said. “We couldn’t establish the run game. We just couldn’t...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Kingsport organizations hold homeless memorial event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — People came together in Kingsport on Wednesday to recognize those who have passed away while experiencing homelessness. Leaders with Hunger First and Shades of Grace United Methodist Church placed 51 flags in Glen Bruce Park as a memorial to 51 people who died in recent years while homeless. A bell was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Who’s Building That? Riddle Ridge subdivision in Jonesborough

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN

