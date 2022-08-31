ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Arizona 2, Milwaukee 1

A-struck out for Peterson in the 8th. b-grounded out for Narváez in the 8th. E_Wong (12), Narváez (5), Urías (14). LOB_Milwaukee 11, Arizona 3. 2B_Walker (20), Rivera (7). RBIs_McCutchen (57), Rivera (13), McCarthy (32). Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Narváez 2, Peterson 2); Arizona 2 (Carroll,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Youngstown St. 31, Duquesne 14

Duquesne7070—14 Youngstown St.710014—31 DUQ_Janneh 45 pass from Mischler (Bruzdewicz kick), 13:01. DUQ_Janneh 16 pass from Mischler (Bruzdewicz kick), 09:35. RUSHING_Duquesne, Bi. Lucas 13-34, De. Ware 10-24, Jo. Mischler 1-(minus 1), Dw. Menders 1-(minus 6). Youngstown St., Ja. McLaughlin 20-203, Dr. Rushton 6-41, De. Crenshaw 11-23, Ra. Smith 3-18, Team 1-(minus 11).
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy