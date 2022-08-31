The Last of Us Part 1 release time confirmed

Naughty Dog has now confirmed exactly when The Last of Us Part 1 unlocks on PS5, so if you're eager to play the remake the second it's available, here's what you need to know.

The Last of Us Part 1 has a rolling midnight release across the world. That means New Zealand will get access to the game first at midnight NZST on September 2, and each region will similarly enjoy a midnight release. The whole US will get access at midnight EDT on September 2, which means if you're on the west coast you can actually start playing a few hours ahead of the official release date at 9PM PDT on September 1.

You can see all that info on the map above, or in bullet point form below.

The Last of Us Part 1 release time

9PM PDT September 1 (West Coast US)

September 1 (West Coast US) 12AM EDT September 2 (East Coast US)

September 2 (East Coast US) 12AM BST September 2 (UK)

September 2 (UK) 12AM CEST September 2 (EU)

September 2 (EU) 12AM AEST September 2 (Australia)

September 2 (Australia) 12AM NZST September 2 (New Zealand)

Pre-loads are live , as well, so you don't have to wait once that unlock time hits. Some players are getting in even earlier, as reports of retailers breaking the street date have begun to trickle in.

The new remake is also scheduled to get a PC port "very soon" after the launch of the PS5 version, though no specific date or time has been set for that launch just yet.

In our Last of Us Part 1 PS5 review , Alex Avard awards it four stars, calling it a "remake of exceptional craftsmanship and creative restraint," but saying that with its lack of major changes and gameplay improvements over the original, "Part 1 struggles to escape the shadow of feeling like a bit of a missed opportunity."

If you need a refresher leading into the launch of Part 1, check out our guides to The Last of Us weapon upgrades or supplement locations .

