Ruth Anna Henton, 72, of Fink Road, Centerville passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. Ruth was born on Oct. 9, 1949, in Corry to the late Thomas and Doris (Crane) Lore. She married Donald “Buddy” Henton on May 8, 1983. Mr. Henton preceded her in death on May 17, 2014.

CORRY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO