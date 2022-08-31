ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches nurse retiring after 38 years

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A beloved labor and delivery nurse celebrated her retirement after working 38 years at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. Teresa Fuller or as her co workers call her, Tes started at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital on February 22, 1985. Fuller says she decided to become a labor and delivery...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Jacksonville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Paid Leave#Administrative Leave#Kltv
KLTV

Tyler police: Driver arrested following stolen vehicle chase

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested following a Friday morning pursuit. According to Tyler police, it started with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy 31 West. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the license plates came back to a vehicle reported stolen. The driver led authorities on...
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS19

TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Three men indicted for Henderson County murder

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15 according to officials. Authorities said they received information, including a location to the missing person’s truck and body May 26. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop

Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
KIRBYVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy