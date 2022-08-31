Read full article on original website
Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, several bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
Nacogdoches nurse retiring after 38 years
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A beloved labor and delivery nurse celebrated her retirement after working 38 years at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. Teresa Fuller or as her co workers call her, Tes started at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital on February 22, 1985. Fuller says she decided to become a labor and delivery...
1 person cited for illegally taking alligator in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person was cited after confessing to illegally taking an American alligator after game wardens found a dead alligator in an Anderson County creek last month. On Aug. 17, a game warden responded to a call about a dead alligator in Squirrel Creek located on...
TxDOT allows family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Ally Goad will be remembered as a free spirit and a positive light who loved being around friends and family. “She was somebody that was always full of adventure and would drag anybody on those adventures with her,” said her mom Danette Goad. At...
Sheriff: Person poses as Rusk County deputy in phone scam
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam where a person claims to be a deputy with their office. According to the RCSO, the caller tells victims that they did not show up for jury duty and that he is getting a warrant for their […]
Tyler, TX Police Are Looking for These Men. Do You Recognize Them?
Earlier today, the Tyler, Texas Police Department shared the photos of several people who were allegedly involved in acts of theft at two local businesses. Do you recognize any of them?. These were actually two separate alleged incidents of theft. Read on to learn a few more details regarding each...
Smith County chase leads to recovery of stolen truck, arrest
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning. According to Tyler Police, an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a […]
Tyler police: Driver arrested following stolen vehicle chase
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested following a Friday morning pursuit. According to Tyler police, it started with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy 31 West. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the license plates came back to a vehicle reported stolen. The driver led authorities on...
East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson says man threatened to set him on fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson said he was threatened while he was pumping gas in Longview on Wednesday. Jefferson is a Democratic candidate in the race for US House Texas District 1 against Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran. He said the incident happened at a...
Upshur County District Clerk suspended after petition for removal
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A temporary order signed by a judge has suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn on Thursday, effectively removing her from office. Following the order, Nicole Hernandez, who won a March primary election for the position is now acting as the district clerk. Bunn has been placed on suspension pending litigation, […]
Man arrested after allegedly setting fire, threatening Longview fire official
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon after allegedly starting a fire in Longview, according to the fire department. Longview fire and police departments responded to a call around 2:23 p.m. about a person setting a fire in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street, which is near Longview Square Apartments, […]
Crockett Police seeking information after 5 reported catalytic converter thefts
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Crockett Police Department are looking for information after five different catalytic converter thefts were reported in recent weeks. Several of the reports came from Toyota trucks, and officials are asking for information on a vehicle they said is suspected in a theft that occurred near Davy Crockett Memorial […]
CBS19 EXCLUSIVE: Mother claims daughter was threatened by student with gun at Tyler High School
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler High student was taken into custody after school officials say the student brought a gun on campus. A parent who has a daughter attending the high school claims the suspect threatened to use the gun on her child. "He told her he's shoot her...
Student taken into custody after gun found in backpack at Tyler High
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In a letter sent Tuesday to parents, Tyler ISD officials said a student was found to have a weapon in their backpack at Tyler High. Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines confirmed that the weapon found was a gun. “An investigation is currently ongoing. The student was taken into custody and […]
TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
Three men indicted for Henderson County murder
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15 according to officials. Authorities said they received information, including a location to the missing person’s truck and body May 26. […]
UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop
Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
