BOSTON (AP) — Brayan Bello pitched six scoreless innings in his first major league win and John Schreiber escaped a jam in the ninth, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Saturday. Bello (1-4) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one in the longest of his eight big league appearances. The 23-year-old right-hander is one of the team’s top prospects. “I feel very happy and that shows all the hard work that has gone on in between starts and since I first came in here to a big league team,” Bello said through a translator. “I felt very good. Everything was working. ... I was trying to attack the hitters and throw pitches for strikes. You see the results right there.” Manager Alex Cora said Bello is finding a comfort level after some initial rough outings.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO