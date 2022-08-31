ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bello gets 1st big league win, Red Sox beat Rangers 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Brayan Bello pitched six scoreless innings in his first major league win and John Schreiber escaped a jam in the ninth, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Saturday. Bello (1-4) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one in the longest of his eight big league appearances. The 23-year-old right-hander is one of the team’s top prospects. “I feel very happy and that shows all the hard work that has gone on in between starts and since I first came in here to a big league team,” Bello said through a translator. “I felt very good. Everything was working. ... I was trying to attack the hitters and throw pitches for strikes. You see the results right there.” Manager Alex Cora said Bello is finding a comfort level after some initial rough outings.
Kluber, Rays top Yanks, AL East gap down to 4; Judge 52nd HR

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Corey Kluber limited the Yankees to a pair of singles over seven shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays withstood Aaron Judge’s 52nd home run, beating New York 2-1 Saturday night to cut their deficit in the AL East to four games. The first-place Yankees, who have seen their 15 1/2-game advantage slip away, have lost six of seven. Tampa Bay blanked them on five hits in the series opener Friday night, a 9-0 loss that New York manager Aaron Boone called “embarrassing.” This was the second of six games between the teams in a 10-day stretch. Yandy Diaz hit a two-run single in the third inning and the Rays made it stand up. Judge boosted his major league homer lead with a leadoff drive in the ninth inning off Jason Adam. But Adam retired the next three batters for his eighth save.
