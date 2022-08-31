ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

justin case
5d ago

95% of the gun violence everyone is squawking about is committed by young males with brown skin! This "commission" isn't going to do doodley-squat to change that!

Reply
2
Related
NHPR

How the EPA’s new proposed rule for PFAS chemicals could help with cleanup in N.H.

PFAS – a group of widely used man-made chemicals found in waterproof fabrics, food containers, and firefighting foam — have contaminated water in communities across the state. There’s evidence that exposure to the so-called “forever chemicals” can lead to negative health effects, like kidney cancer and abnormally high cholesterol.
POLITICS
NHPR

Heavy rainfall leads to street flooding across parts of Connecticut

Heavy rains flooded roads and downed trees across Connecticut Tuesday as officials urged residents to exercise caution while traveling. Southern and eastern Connecticut got the most rainfall, with some areas getting 5 to 6 inches over a 24-hour period. The town of Sterling, along the Connecticut-Rhode Island border, received more than 7 inches.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
NHPR

N.H. House Speaker Packard rebuffs calls for majority leader to resign over use of racial slur

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. Republican House Speaker Sherman Packard said he would not be asking House Majority Leader Jason Osborne to resign after a 2011 post surfaced showing Osborne using a racial slur, arguing that Osborne had sufficiently apologized and should not be punished for the past.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy