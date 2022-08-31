ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Ruffo reveals his heartbreak over seeing his girlfriend Tahnee Sims suffer as his brain cancer worsens: 'It feels like it's all my fault'

By Jo Scrimshire
 3 days ago

Former Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo has praised his girlfriend of seven years, Tahnee Sims, for supporting him throughout his brain cancer battle.

The actor and singer, 34, was first diagnosed with the disease in 2017, and revealed during an interview with The Project on Monday his prognosis was terminal.

Johnny told Who magazine on Thursday he loves Tahnee 'more than anything' and it breaks his heart to see the pain she is going through as his condition deteriorates.

Former Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo has praised his girlfriend of seven years, Tahnee Sims, for supporting him throughout his brain cancer battle

'Tahnee inspires me to want to do better and to be better. She helps me find the fight every day and I'm so grateful for that. I can't thank her enough,' he said.

Johnny revealed they try to keep their relationship as normal as possible by talking about plans for the future, but his grim prognosis is still a heavy burden for them.

'I already feel the pain that she's going to have to go through and there's nothing I can do about that. I can't take that away from her,' he said.

'It's heartbreaking for me and it feels like it's all my fault. I don't know what to do. So we take each day as it comes. I'm fighting my hardest.'

Johnny told Who magazine on Thursday he loves Tahnee 'more than anything' and it breaks his heart to see the pain she is going through as his condition deteriorates

Johnny was first diagnosed in August 2017 after suffering excruciating headaches.

He was rushed to surgery and doctors removed a 7cm tumour from his frontal lobe, and also underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The former X Factor star went into remission months later but revealed in November 2021 the disease had returned.

Johnny confirmed to The Project on Monday his cancer was now terminal.

Johnny revealed they try to keep their relationship as normal as possible by talking about plans for the future, but his grim prognosis is still a heavy burden for them. (Pictured in 2015)

He told host Carrie Bickmore, who lost her husband Greg Lange to brain cancer in 2010, he had already outlived his life expectancy.

'At some point it will get me but I'm still fighting. Still kicking on. Looking up my diagnosis and my tumour, the average life expectancy was three years,' he admitted.

'And for me it's now been five years. I'm already winning. My goal now is to try and help as many people as I can and also live a happy life.'

Johnny has often spoken of the support Tahnee has given him since his diagnosis, once crediting her with 'saving' his life. The pair first met at a dance studio in 2015 

Despite his battles, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant was more concerned about how his girlfriend Tahnee would cope after his passing.

'You can only imagine how difficult it's been for her,' he told Carrie.

'What plays in my head a lot is, I hate to say this, how hard it may be for her if something does happen to me.

The actor and singer, 34, was first diagnosed with the disease in 2017, and revealed during an interview with The Project on Monday his prognosis was terminal. (Right: Carrie Bickmore) 

'So it's something that I don't want to think about. It just gets me a little bit emotional about it because I know at some point something will happen, whether it's, you know, a month from now or 10 years from now or 20 years.'

Johnny has often spoken of the support Tahnee has given him since his diagnosis, once crediting her with 'saving' his life.

The pair first met at a dance studio in 2015, and have been together ever since.

'At some point it will get me but I'm still fighting. Still kicking on. Looking up my diagnosis and my tumour, the average life expectancy was three years,' he admitted 

Daily Mail

Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend

Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Horrified wife reveals how her Good Samaritan husband was left fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of thugs as he tried to help teen after a car crash: 'We are begging for these people to be put away'

The family of a man who was left fighting for his life after being coward punched as he came to the rescue of a teen after a car crash has begged for the culprits to be jailed. The 63-year-old Central Coast man was attacked by a group of thugs as...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Serena Williams bursts out laughing as she says she 'just got lighter but it WASN'T a No. 2' after being asked what she did in her bathroom break before coming back to win in deciding set against Anett Kontaveit

It was a night to remember for all those present and those watching at home as 40-year-old Serena Williams was able to summon up the fortitude to win her second round-match at the US Open over world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit. Williams seemed to turn back the clock, putting on...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'My son died attempting same viral challenge as Archie Battersbee’: Heartbroken mum’s warning after her 14-year-old boy was found dead in his bedroom after taking part in dangerous ‘Blackout Challenge’ as his friends watched

A grieving mother has revealed how her son died in front of his friends while attempting a deadly TikTok choking challenge. Leon Brown, of Cumbernauld, Scotland, was just 14-years-old when he was found unresponsive in his bedroom after reportedly attempting the same dangerous TikTok trend as Archie Battersbee. His heartbroken...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

