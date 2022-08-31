ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

7th Annual international overdose awareness candle lighting ceremony

NEW BERN, Craven County — People gathered in Union Point Park in recognition of Opioid Awareness Day. Community members shared testimonies about how the opioid crisis impacted so many lives. Craven County's H.O.P.E. Organization hosted the event. H.O.P.E stands for Heroin Opiate Prevention Education. During the vigil on Wednesday...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Ribbon cut held for new pharmacy in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Kinston Community Health Center cut the ribbon on a new pharmacy on Thursday. This new in-house, full-service pharmacy will act as a one-stop shop for those in need of health care. This pharmacy hopes to provide comprehensive care at an affordable cost, with help from the 340B Drug […]
KINSTON, NC
WBTW News13

Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

CDC: North Carolina worst in nation for COVID-19 booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina ranks as the worst state in the nation for its rate of fully vaccinated residents who have also received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 28.7% of North Carolina’s population that are already vaccinated has received […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wine-searcher.com

Liquor Raids Lead to Scores of Arrests

A crackdown on liquor retailers in North Carolina led to a seried of raids that has some complaining of bullying, racism and unfair treatment. Last week, the Garner, North Carolina-based Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agency found 21 businesses in violation of state laws. This is likely to include convenience stores and groceries as well as dedicated liquor retailers. Six firearms and 78 fake IDs were also seized. Twenty felony charges were among a total of 449 charges with the remainder being 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 that were drug related, according to a press release from ALE.
GARNER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: N.C. Correctional Officer Charged For Providing Drugs To Inmates

ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — On Wednesday, a North Carolina Correctional Officer was arrested after detectives discovered she had been providing drugs to inmates. Caroline Lyon, 29, of Statesville was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Providing Drugs to Inmates, according to a news release. Police say this...
STATESVILLE, NC
WRAL News

MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?

EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
POLITICS
Go Blue Ridge

Police in Rural North Carolina Use New Phone Tracker

Police agencies in Rural North Carolina and other regions of the country suburban Southern California have started using a new cell phone tracking tool called fog reveal. The controversial phone tracking system was developed and sold by a Virginia-based company called fog data science LLC. The company and subsequent technology was developed by former high-ranking department of homeland security official under ex-president to George W. Bush.
CELL PHONES
wcti12.com

Scientists study NC ghost forests as water levels rise

RALEIGH, Wake County — Researchers at NC State University are continuing to study ghost forests. Ghosts forests are when marsh and vegetation cannot keep up with the rising sea levels and it causes trees to die. Scientists say this is happening more frequently.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

