WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
‘Orange’ you glad North Carolina has more yellow, green counties on CDC’s COVID-19 map?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has half as many counties in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest community levels of COVID-19 as it did just two weeks ago. A total of 31 counties were orange on the newest color-coded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. There were 62 in the […]
wcti12.com
7th Annual international overdose awareness candle lighting ceremony
NEW BERN, Craven County — People gathered in Union Point Park in recognition of Opioid Awareness Day. Community members shared testimonies about how the opioid crisis impacted so many lives. Craven County's H.O.P.E. Organization hosted the event. H.O.P.E stands for Heroin Opiate Prevention Education. During the vigil on Wednesday...
2 North Carolina river sites fail final fecal bacteria test of the summer
Two North Carolina sites on the Upper Neuse River had levels of fecal bacteria so high that they failed the final Swim Guide test of the summer.
Virginia man found dead in ocean on the Outer Banks
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
Ribbon cut held for new pharmacy in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Kinston Community Health Center cut the ribbon on a new pharmacy on Thursday. This new in-house, full-service pharmacy will act as a one-stop shop for those in need of health care. This pharmacy hopes to provide comprehensive care at an affordable cost, with help from the 340B Drug […]
Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
wcti12.com
Local church group offers hope to families coping with Northside stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A local group finds ways to comfort families impacted by the fatal stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville—as they make their way back into the community for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday as some members of the Onslow’s Jehovah’s Witnesses...
WECT
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers. North...
CDC: North Carolina worst in nation for COVID-19 booster shots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina ranks as the worst state in the nation for its rate of fully vaccinated residents who have also received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 28.7% of North Carolina’s population that are already vaccinated has received […]
Child dies after reported fight at an Eastern North Carolina high school, officials say
An investigation is ongoing.
wine-searcher.com
Liquor Raids Lead to Scores of Arrests
A crackdown on liquor retailers in North Carolina led to a seried of raids that has some complaining of bullying, racism and unfair treatment. Last week, the Garner, North Carolina-based Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agency found 21 businesses in violation of state laws. This is likely to include convenience stores and groceries as well as dedicated liquor retailers. Six firearms and 78 fake IDs were also seized. Twenty felony charges were among a total of 449 charges with the remainder being 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 that were drug related, according to a press release from ALE.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: N.C. Correctional Officer Charged For Providing Drugs To Inmates
ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — On Wednesday, a North Carolina Correctional Officer was arrested after detectives discovered she had been providing drugs to inmates. Caroline Lyon, 29, of Statesville was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Providing Drugs to Inmates, according to a news release. Police say this...
WYFF4.com
3 students charged in deadly stabbing at North Carolina high school
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three teenagers face charges after a deadly fight at a North Carolina high school. The attack happened on the fourth day of classes at Northside High School in Jacksonville, near Camp Lejeune. Two students were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Thursday with...
wcti12.com
Psychologist offers advice for families dealing with aftermath of Northside stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Newschannel 12 spoke with a Psychologist at Duke University Medical Center about how parents should discuss the traumatic situation with their children. Dr. Robin Gurwitch with Duke University Medical Center said this not an easy thing to talk about, and it’s okay if parents don’t...
North Carolina community prays for boy’s recovery following hit-and-run crash
“Tyler is a fine young man and he’s going to come back to us. God’s going to bring him home," the mother of one of Tyler's friends said at the vigil.
MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?
EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
Go Blue Ridge
Police in Rural North Carolina Use New Phone Tracker
Police agencies in Rural North Carolina and other regions of the country suburban Southern California have started using a new cell phone tracking tool called fog reveal. The controversial phone tracking system was developed and sold by a Virginia-based company called fog data science LLC. The company and subsequent technology was developed by former high-ranking department of homeland security official under ex-president to George W. Bush.
wcti12.com
Onslow County parents question school safety after Northside High School stabbing
Onslow County — Many Onslow County parents tell NewsChannel 12 they’re now questioning just how safe their children are in school in wake of the deadly stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville yesterday. NewsChannel 12 talked to several parents both Thursday and Friday, and almost every single...
wcti12.com
Scientists study NC ghost forests as water levels rise
RALEIGH, Wake County — Researchers at NC State University are continuing to study ghost forests. Ghosts forests are when marsh and vegetation cannot keep up with the rising sea levels and it causes trees to die. Scientists say this is happening more frequently.
