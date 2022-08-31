ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Philberto V
3d ago

Most normal people seem to know and accept this. Unfortunately, there are some that seem to think he's a victim of conspiracy witch hunts. 👍😅

13
Carol Ruby
3d ago

So happy someone can see the light .Thank you for caring about America .

9
Viva Satire!
3d ago

Donald Trump: A self professed "great brain" filled with "unmatched wisdom"....😆

6
Business Insider

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again

Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

