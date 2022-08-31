ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Inflation Relief Checks 101: What you need to know

By Travis Schlepp, Alix Martichoux
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BbJAJ_0hd8xHVw00

Millions of Californians are eagerly waiting for their “ inflation relief ” payments, aka Middle Class Tax Refund , as the October disbursement dates quickly approach.

Despite regular coverage about who will get payments, when they will go out and how much each person can expect to receive, many people are still looking to have those questions answered.

Fear not, we have you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about upcoming inflation relief payments.

Who is eligible?

More than 20 million Californians can expect a new round of direct payments to hit their bank accounts this year.

In order to qualify for the new Middle Class Tax Refund, the California Tax Franchise Board says you must meet the following requirements:

You need to be a state resident at the time the payments go out. You also need to have been a resident of California for at least six months of the 2020 tax year.

Single filers making up to $250,000 and couples making up to $500,000 qualify for at least a partial payment.

In order to receive a payment, you must have filed your 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021.

In order to qualify for the payment, you cannot have been eligible to be claimed as a dependent during the 2020 tax year.

Unlike the Golden State Stimulus program of 2021, which sent checks to millions of lower and middle-income Californians, this time around Californians who rely exclusively on social security, disability or other sources of public assistance as their source of income are eligible. For more details on that, click here .

Here’s how to confirm you qualify before payments are issued.

Who is ineligible?

Those whose adjusted gross income was $250,001 or higher as an individual, or $500,001 or higher as a joint filer, on their 2020 tax forms.

If you were late on your taxes and filed after Oct. 15, you generally do not qualify.

If you do not meet residency requirements, or if you are eligible to be claimed as a dependent during the 2020 tax year, you are disqualified from the refund.

This requirement could knock out young adults who may be on their own now, but were still dependents two years ago.

When will the payments go out?

The direct payments, which are part of an “ inflation relief package ” in California’s budget agreement, was finalized and signed by the governor in June.

The payments are set to start in late October, but you’ll want to keep an eye on your bank account. All payments should be issued by early next year.

How will the payments be disbursed?

California will issue the payments two ways: direct deposit and debit cards.

“Generally, if you filed electronically and received your 2020 tax refund by direct deposit, then you should get your payment the same way. Otherwise, you will receive your payment on a debit card,” the California Franchise Tax Board says.

Some examples of people who will receive their payments on a debit card and not via direct deposit, according to the FTB, are:

  • Taxpayers who filed a paper return
  • Taxpayers who received their 2020 tax refund by check
  • Taxpayers who had a balance due in 2020
  • Taxpayers who received their Golden State Stimulus payment by check
  • Taxpayers who used their refund to pay their tax preparer fees
  • Taxpayers who received an advanced refund for the 2020 tax year

If any of those scenarios applies to you, a debit card with your refund will be sent to the address the FTB has on file. If you’ve moved since you filed your 2020 taxes, you can change your address on file on the FTB’s website , or by phone or mail. (See instructions from the FTB here .)

If you change your address, the FTB says that could slow down your return, so be patient.

How much can you expect to receive?

Payments will range from $200 to $1,050 . The size of your check depends on your income, filing status and number of dependents.

To see how much you can expect in your inflation relief check, find your filing status below: individual, joint, head of household, or surviving spouse.

Individual tax filers

Gross income on 2020 taxes Without dependent With at least 1 dependent
$75,000 or less $350 $700
$75,001 to $125,000 $250 $500
$125,001 to $250,000 $200 $400

Joint tax filers

Gross income on 2020 taxes Without dependent With at least 1 dependent
$150,000 or less $700 $1,050
$150,001 to $250,000 $500 $750
$250,001 to $500,000 $400 $600

Head of household or surviving spouse

Gross income on 2020 taxes Without dependent With at least 1 dependent
$150,000 or less $350 $700
$150,001 to $250,000 $250 $500
$250,001 to $500,000 $200 $400

Individuals making more than $250,000 and joint filers or heads of households making more than $500,000 do not qualify for a tax refund.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

California AG details multiple employer abuses in Labor Day Report

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta released the state’s 2nd annual Labor Day Report highlighting actions his office took over the past year against employers found or alleged to have mistreated employees. Through the state’s Tax Recovery in the Underground Economy (TRUE) Task Force, Bonta said his office “cracked down on white collar […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Flex Alert extended due to excessive heat in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Flex Alert has been extended to a third consecutive day to help balance the electrical grid according to the California Independent System Operator (CAISO). The ISO had already issued Flex Alerts for the past two days, but they say that high heat and heightened demand for electricity have resulted in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
YourCentralValley.com

Why is California’s power grid so strained?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As a massive heat wave hits California this week, Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency to help try to keep the power on throughout the state. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom held a press conference to announce new efforts to reduce the strain on the power grid during this […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Heat wave means you need to conserve energy, says California ISO

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Excessive heat waves starting from Thursday and continuing until the Tuesday after Labor Day will stress the energy grid, warned the California Independent System Operator (ISO). According to meteorologists, temperatures will start rising to triple digits on Wednesday intensifying through the holiday weekend until the week after Labor Day. Experts warn […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

How to see if you’ll be impacted by rolling blackouts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As the sweltering heat continues to pound the state, rolling blackouts remain a possibility. Fresno-area Assemblymember Jim Patterson warned on Wednesday that rolling blackouts over the Labor Day holiday are likely “due to the inability of the State’s power grid to handle demand when Californians need it most.” If you want […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Adjusted Gross Income#Need To Know#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Californians#Middle Class Tax Refund
YourCentralValley.com

California AG: Don’t get ripped off during heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTLA) – Don’t get ripped off during the heat wave. That was the warning from California Attorney General Rob Bonta Thursday as the southern part of the state endured a second day of triple-digit temperatures that pushed air conditioners to the limit. “Going into Labor Day weekend, Californians across the state are bracing for brutal […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

AGs call out airlines after ‘summer of nightmares’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fed up with flight woes and the airline industry? So are 38 attorneys general throughout the United States. On Wednesday, a bipartisan group joined together, including California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in a letter to press Congress to take action against the airline industry.  In it they say the Department of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

What you should do before and during a Flex Alert

SACRAMENTO,Calif. (KTXL) — When a flex alert is issued in California, it’s usually a call for consumers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption to lessen the stress on the electrical grid during a hot day.  The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) typically issues Flex Alert’s when temperatures get warm, which could lead to added stress on […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
YourCentralValley.com

MADE Central California showcasing innovative foods

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local and regional businesses pitched their new and innovative food product ideas on Wednesday in Fresno as part of a competition to win a $10,000 prize. The MADE Central California event kicked off at the Fresno Convention Center with the Caglia Environmental Pressure Cooker hosted by CBS47’s own Brian Dorman. A […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

12th Annual ‘Pint for a Pass’ blood drive

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair and the Central California Blood Center teamed up for the 12th Annual “Pint for a Pass” Blood Drive. The “Pint for a Pass” will run through October 15. The Big Fresno Fair says all donors will receive a “Buy One, Get One Free” admission voucher redeemable for the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy