--- --- Jordan Strachan carries a certain quiet, unmistakable confidence. Not quiet in the sense he never talks — anyone involved with South Carolina’s football program will tell you the sixth-year defensive end has emerged as a team leader on and off the field. Not unmistakable in a way where his path has always been steady, either. Strachan was a walk-on at Georgia State coming out of Camden County High School in Kingsland, Georgia and lost nearly an entire season to injury in 2019 before transferring to Columbia in 2021.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO