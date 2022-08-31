ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

kunr.org

A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Water bottles allowed at Nevada’s first home game

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Ron Carter of Carson City celebrated turning 100 years old with a ride on the back of a Harley. Northern Nevada is still under a heat advisory, with temperatures in Reno expected to reach a high of 101 degrees. This warm trend expected to continue through next Tuesday. Other than the heat, you can expect clear skies and light winds.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada Mining Association expects big turnout for convention

After missed years because of COVID-19 in 2020 and the forest fire at Lake Tahoe in 2021, the Nevada Mining Association’s Sept. 7-10 convention is fully booked. “We are totally sold out and super looking forward to this,” said Alex Walden, chief of staff for the Nevada Mining Association, reporting that the turnout will be roughly 730 people.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race is back

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

34th annual Numaga Indian Days

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A celebration of life and culture at the 34th annual Numaga Indian Days celebration. “Numaga Indian days is in celebration of chief Numaga, who basically chose peace when our people were being ran into reservations, and sadly, massacred. He was actually an advocate for climate justice, even in his time in the 19th century so we’re here celebrating him,” said Bethany Sam, spokesperson for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sierra Flats affordable housing project breaks ground in Carson City

PalaSeek LLP, Oikos Development Corporation, and CM Development, which make up Sierra Flats Senior GP, broke ground on a 160-unit Housing and Urban and Development (HUD) affordable housing project in Carson City this week. Phase one of the Sierra Flats project will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family...
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Little Kingsbury park makes big news

A little park in the shadow of the Tahoe Rim Trail has been getting a lot of press lately. There isn’t even a sign for 4.5-acre George Brautovich Park nestled off the main road to the rim trail’s north Kingsbury Trailhead, must less actual access to the trail.
STATELINE, NV
Record-Courier

A perfect Sunday drive to Bridgeport

We are in the process of buying a fancy light globe at Central Systems Electric in Gardnerville. A hesitant voice from behind me murmurs, “Did you write a book?” The voice is wearing a covid mask. Instantly I forget the fancy light bulb and reply “Well, yes I did.” Being recognized in public is cat nip to a new author. I learn the voice from behind the mask is Michele Howard and she is Haley Hunewill’s mother and Blair Hunewill is Haley’s husband. Quite obviously I have landed in a morass of close relationships. We have known Blair when wanderlust was his passion and he held slide shows of his travels to Africa and Tibet in our home. I met Haley when we did an article about her work, training her sheep dogs on the national level. Michele is promoting the 2022 National Sheep dog Finals to be held Sept. 20-25 at the Bently Ranch off Highway 88. I can hardly wait to share news of our meeting Michele with Jan Hunewill.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Anthony J Lynch

South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing Project

One of the most vexing problems in the Tahoe Basin area has been a lack of available housing for the local workforce. Unfortunately, with the surge in home prices over the past few years, more and more locals have found them themselves priced out of the red-hot housing market. However, South Lake Tahoe has announced plans for a new affordable housing complex called Sugar Pine Village and is set to break ground in May 2023.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

NV Energy asking customers to conserve electricity during heat wave

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is asking its customers to do their part during the upcoming heat wave by conserving electricity. In an email sent Tuesday night, the utility said higher temperatures usually lead to increased A/C usage causing increased power bills. NV Energy...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
TRUCKEE, CA
8 News Now

Reno man sentenced for operating $1M retail theft ring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft ring. Gennaro Canta, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering in June 2022. According to officials, he was buying stolen items from […]
RENO, NV

