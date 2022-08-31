Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biggest Little Radio’s Stuff the Dolan Truck Event a SuccessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11Anthony J LynchReno, NV
Drone Shows To Return To Lake Tahoe for Labor Day WeekendAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
300 Attend Final Movie Night of 2022Dawn CranfieldFernley, NV
Related
kunr.org
A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
KOLO TV Reno
Water bottles allowed at Nevada’s first home game
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Ron Carter of Carson City celebrated turning 100 years old with a ride on the back of a Harley. Northern Nevada is still under a heat advisory, with temperatures in Reno expected to reach a high of 101 degrees. This warm trend expected to continue through next Tuesday. Other than the heat, you can expect clear skies and light winds.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada Mining Association expects big turnout for convention
After missed years because of COVID-19 in 2020 and the forest fire at Lake Tahoe in 2021, the Nevada Mining Association’s Sept. 7-10 convention is fully booked. “We are totally sold out and super looking forward to this,” said Alex Walden, chief of staff for the Nevada Mining Association, reporting that the turnout will be roughly 730 people.
FOX Reno
The Great Reno Balloon Race is back
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legends Bay Casino, the first new Reno-Sparks casino in decades, holds grand opening
Trays of wine and hors d'oeuvres moved across the gaming floor of Legends Bay Casino late Tuesday, the edibles quickly making their way into the hands of various guests eager to experience the first new casino to open in Reno-Sparks in more than two decades. For Olympia Gaming CEO Gary Goett, it’s a...
‘Everything takes longer’: Employers struggle to find new normal amid inflation, rising costs
Opening a new business right in the middle of a pandemic might not sound like the greatest of ideas. But that’s exactly what Cheryl Lewis did in October 2020 — an especially harrowing time for Washoe County as it saw rising COVID-19 deaths and the highest rate of coronavirus infections in Nevada. ...
KOLO TV Reno
34th annual Numaga Indian Days
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A celebration of life and culture at the 34th annual Numaga Indian Days celebration. “Numaga Indian days is in celebration of chief Numaga, who basically chose peace when our people were being ran into reservations, and sadly, massacred. He was actually an advocate for climate justice, even in his time in the 19th century so we’re here celebrating him,” said Bethany Sam, spokesperson for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.
thefallonpost.org
Recreational Marijuana in Churchill County Despite Ordinances Against
Recreational cannabis was approved by Nevada voters in 2016, but it was left to local communities to decide if they would allow the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Churchill County and the City of Fallon decided against it, with the city allowing the one medical dispensary that was opened in July of 2017.
RELATED PEOPLE
2news.com
Sierra Flats affordable housing project breaks ground in Carson City
PalaSeek LLP, Oikos Development Corporation, and CM Development, which make up Sierra Flats Senior GP, broke ground on a 160-unit Housing and Urban and Development (HUD) affordable housing project in Carson City this week. Phase one of the Sierra Flats project will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Little Kingsbury park makes big news
A little park in the shadow of the Tahoe Rim Trail has been getting a lot of press lately. There isn’t even a sign for 4.5-acre George Brautovich Park nestled off the main road to the rim trail’s north Kingsbury Trailhead, must less actual access to the trail.
College football: Turnovers help Nevada rout Texas State, 38-14, in home opener
After an impressive performance last week at New Mexico State, Nevada’s defense continued to wreak havoc. In a lopsided 38-14 win over the Texas State Bobcats, the Wolf Pack defense put up plenty of impressive stats, including four sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and allowing a measly minus-12 yards per carry on the ground. The...
Record-Courier
A perfect Sunday drive to Bridgeport
We are in the process of buying a fancy light globe at Central Systems Electric in Gardnerville. A hesitant voice from behind me murmurs, “Did you write a book?” The voice is wearing a covid mask. Instantly I forget the fancy light bulb and reply “Well, yes I did.” Being recognized in public is cat nip to a new author. I learn the voice from behind the mask is Michele Howard and she is Haley Hunewill’s mother and Blair Hunewill is Haley’s husband. Quite obviously I have landed in a morass of close relationships. We have known Blair when wanderlust was his passion and he held slide shows of his travels to Africa and Tibet in our home. I met Haley when we did an article about her work, training her sheep dogs on the national level. Michele is promoting the 2022 National Sheep dog Finals to be held Sept. 20-25 at the Bently Ranch off Highway 88. I can hardly wait to share news of our meeting Michele with Jan Hunewill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Caution urged around Reno's Virginia Lake due to algae bloom
People and pets recreating around Virginia Lake are being urged to avoid all contact with the water for at least the next two months due to an algae bloom. Algae blooms are common at the lake during the warm summer months, according to a press release from the city of Reno. ...
Prep Football: Manogue rolls, Reno wins in North 5A; Elko, Spring Creek, Fallon win in 3A
That's why they played two tough teams to start the season. Bishop Manogue lost to Bingham then Jesuit, but the Miners used those games to prepare for the North 5A league season. ...
FOX Reno
"Great Resignation" is more like the "Great Jump" for our region says UNR researcher
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — We are used to hearing of the "Great Resignation" on a national level as employees continue to voluntarily quit their jobs. However, here in our region, a University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), researcher -- Brian Bonnenfant -- said what we are experiencing is what he is calling the "Great Jump."
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing Project
One of the most vexing problems in the Tahoe Basin area has been a lack of available housing for the local workforce. Unfortunately, with the surge in home prices over the past few years, more and more locals have found them themselves priced out of the red-hot housing market. However, South Lake Tahoe has announced plans for a new affordable housing complex called Sugar Pine Village and is set to break ground in May 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heat watch issued as temps up to 105 forecast for Reno, Black Rock Desert over Labor Day
This Labor Day could be one of the hottest in Reno’s history. An excessive heat watch has been issued for Saturday morning through Monday evening, with temperatures up to 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. ...
FOX Reno
NV Energy asking customers to conserve electricity during heat wave
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is asking its customers to do their part during the upcoming heat wave by conserving electricity. In an email sent Tuesday night, the utility said higher temperatures usually lead to increased A/C usage causing increased power bills. NV Energy...
Sierra Sun
Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
Reno man sentenced for operating $1M retail theft ring
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft ring. Gennaro Canta, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering in June 2022. According to officials, he was buying stolen items from […]
Comments / 2