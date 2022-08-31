Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
3808 Connie Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
An incredible opportunity awaits w/this versatile, dual-living property, all on one level and in the Hope School Dist. The home has mid-century lines and offers 3 bdrms, 2 bths, a remodeled kitchen w/expanded dining area, wood beam vaulted ceilings in LR, fireplace, A/C, laundry rm, covered patio, and 2-car garage. The additional, 2nd unit, was originally built for extended family, has its own entrance, countless potential uses, and includes a kitchen, living room, bedroom + bath. The property is situated on a generous quarter of an acre lot that provides extra-wide side yards and innumerable possibilities. There are many more extras to appreciate that compliment this wonderful property. Monte Vista Elementary School is nearby, as are the Upper State Street and La Cumbre shopping area.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Cannabis Store at Santa Claus?
There are many very compelling reasons and serious concerns that I, as well as my fellow neighbors, have in strong opposition to locating a cannabis store on Santa Claus Lane. The location would draw much more traffic to the entire length of Santa Claus Lane, which is used by all residents on Santa Claus Lane, Sand Point neighborhood, part of Padaro Lane, and hundreds of employees of the cannabis farms on the mountain-side of 101 as their way to connect with southbound Highway 101, as well as all of the beachgoers and customers of the retail stores/restaurants. This is already a congested area from a traffic standpoint, especially during the summer months. A cannabis store, which is known to have many times the number of customers compared to other retail businesses, would only make the existing problem much worse.
Santa Barbara Independent
Modoc Trees Granted Temporary Reprieve in Santa Barbara
The showdown pitting a new bike lane against existing trees along Modoc Road shows no sign of abating, as about 40 people protesting the number of trees that would be felled to make way for the project showed up this past Saturday carrying signs and making a joyful noise. In response, county planners and public works officials have agreed to delay the date for certifying the project’s environmental analysis by about two months. What was initially planned for September 13 in front of the board of supervisors will now take place in November.
New grocery store opens in Lompoc
An Aldi grocery store opened its doors in Lompoc on Thursday. The new store is located at 729 North H Street.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fundraiser Created for Family of One Year Old Killed in Goleta
Munir Delgado, nicknamed "Toota", was just weeks away from his second birthday, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle near 65 Nectarine Ave. in the Old Town Goleta neighborhood on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office reports drugs and/or alcohol are not a factor in this collision, and the driver...
thelog.com
2022 Banana Festival is Arriving at Port Hueneme
PORT HUENEME— The Port of Hueneme will host its annual Banana Festival on Sept. 4 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The free event welcomes guests of all ages to tour the port to enjoy live music, tasty treats, and a marketplace to shop for handcrafted and boutique items. In addition, there will be a kid’s zone for the little ones to go bananas.
sitelinesb.com
Another Major New Development in Downtown Carpinteria
Carpinteria’s renaissance continues with the exciting project coming into focus at 700 Linden Avenue, where the full block formed by Linden, 7th and 8th streets, and Cactus Lane is being turned into a multi-tenant hive of restaurants, shops, and services. The project is completely permitted; groundbreaking will occur this fall (after the Avocado Festival), and if all goes well, it’ll open a year later.
Ventura County Reporter
HAPPENINGS | Sept. 1-8, 2022
THE ALOHA BEACH FESTIVAL returns to Promenade Park and Surfers Point in Ventura on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4. Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com. THURSDAY. CONVENE AND CONNECT WITH COMMUNITY RETREAT | Sept. 1-4. As the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Hot Holiday Weekend Ahead in Santa Barbara County
The hot Labor Day weekend ahead will increase electricity demand as people flip on their air conditioning and also has fire departments in Santa Barbara County staffing up as the humidity drops and winds rise along the mountains and in the valleys. The state’s electricity manager — the California Independent...
500 show up for 63rd Santa Barbara Community Prayer Breakfast
500 people attended the 63rd Community Prayer Breakfast Wednesday morning in Santa Barbara. The post 500 show up for 63rd Santa Barbara Community Prayer Breakfast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors sue UCSB over violation of 2010 Long Range Development Plan
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to enter into litigation with UC Santa Barbara for alleged violation of its 2010 Long Range Development Plan that requires the university to build more housing to keep up with the expanding student population, an action that the board does not "take lightly." The post Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors sue UCSB over violation of 2010 Long Range Development Plan appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Barbara, California
Not many people know that the city of Santa Barbara was originally named La Laguna de Concepcion and didn’t actually become “Santa Barbara” until 1602. The story goes that the Spanish explorer Sebastian Vizcaino sailed during a massive storm through the Channel islands and La Laguna de Concepcion on December 4, 1602.
KEYT
West Wind Drive-In in Goleta to permanently close Monday
GOLETA, Calif. – The West Wind Drive-In will permanently close its doors to the public. In honor of its farewell weekend, admission will be $3 Saturday, and free on Sunday. "We would like to thank you for your support and we will miss serving you at the Santa Barbara Drive-In," said the drive-in's Facebook post.
Purse snatchers targeting Trader Joe’s markets and other stores
Malibu residents who like to shop at Trader Joe’s often drive “over the hill” into Calabasas or their other nearby store in Agoura Hills. If you haven’t been there lately, on your next visit you’ll probably notice a large sign in front of the market warning you to keep an eye on your purse or […] The post Purse snatchers targeting Trader Joe’s markets and other stores appeared first on The Malibu Times.
California firefighters fight to contain two wildfires
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters said Friday that they had contained 37% of a wildfire that erupted north of Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Route Fire near Castaic Lake has burned through 5,200 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations amid triple-digit temperatures since the fire began two days ago. While no...
kvta.com
Ventura Valleys Top 100 Degrees And This Is Just The Start
Wednesday the temperatures soared above 100 degrees in Ventura County's valleys, and this is just the start of the heat wave. According to the National Weather Service, the hottest spot was the Ojai Valley at 107 followed by Fillmore and the Westlake section of Thousand Oaks at 104 while another section of Thousand Oaks was 99.
newsy.com
Southern California Fire Forces Evacuations, Shuts Down Some Roads
In southern California, a brush fire is billowing smoke into the skies near Los Angeles. At more than 5,000 acres and just over a quarter contained, the Route Fire is forcing evacuations near the city of Santa Clarita. But the fire is burning near a reservoir, giving firefighters a leg...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Santa Barbara, CA in the the last week?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the past week to $1,075. That’s $667 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $919. In the last...
Santa Barbara Independent
All Movie Tickets are $3 This Saturday in Santa Barbara
Beat the heat this weekend with a special $3 movie day deal at our local Metropolitan Theatres on Saturday, September 3. As part of the National Cinema Day Celebration, Metropolitan Theatres is partnering with the Cinema Foundation to help moviegoers celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions at a discounted admission of $3 for all tickets, all movies, all formats, all day.
SFGate
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
