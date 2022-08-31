ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Weekend in SW Las Vegas

Here are Macaroni KID SW Las Vegas' picks for the five things to do in the SW Las Vegas area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. Today ONLY! All tickets, all movies, all formats, all showtimes are just $3! Sept. 3. 2. Little Artists:...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Announces Fall Dates for Craft Fest

Local Vendors at the Vintage & Craft Fest. (Photos Courtesy of Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES FALL DATES FOR CRAFT FEST FEATURING. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for retail, dining, office and health and wellness amenities, invites the community to shop unique gifts and crafts from more than 50 local vendors at its upcoming Craft Fest events this fall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Sept. Promotions and Specials

L to R: Celebrity Chef Alicia Shevetone; Trio of CASBAR September Cocktails. (Photos Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES SPECIALTY COCKTAILS, DISHES, GAMING. PROMOTIONS, MORE IN SEPT. SAHARA Las Vegas announces its roster of events and promotions for September, which includes fall specials at Amina Spa and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Enjoy $3 movies across the valley on National Cinema Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — This weekend marks the first National Cinema Day, where moviegoers will be able to enjoy $3 movies across the valley. During the inaugural event on Saturday, September 3, fans can enjoy 3-dollar tickets and concession specials throughout the day. Tickets for all movies and all...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Find space to spread out in this luxury Las Vegas home

The Las Vegas Valley’s housing market continues to stay hot, and new residences are being built every month. No matter where you might be house-hunting, you’re bound to find plenty of brand-new surprises. One of them, built in 2021, just became available at The Estates at Lone Mountain, a 60-acre master-planned community that offers custom homes near the base of Lone Mountain. If you’re looking for the perfect combination of luxury and plenty of space to stretch out, you may have found it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Amusement Park#Adventuredome#Carnival Games#Labor Day Weekend#Circus Circus#Twistin Tea Cups#Midway
1oaklasvegas.com

11 Best Restaurants in South Point Las Vegas 2022

South Point offers a lot, from free parking to award-winning restaurants like Steak ‘n shake and Michael’s Gourmet Room. The former South Coast Hotel & Casino has over 2,000 rooms and features popular attractions like The Spa and Equestrian Center. The culinary scene in the 15+-year-old hotel is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Beloved Egyptian Restaurant Pots Suddenly Closes

After struggling to transition to a cloud kitchen model, beloved Egyptian restaurant Pots in Las Vegas has closed. Three months ago, owner Iman Haggag closed the doors to her brick-and-mortar restaurant after her lease expired and relocated Pots into a 200-square-foot kitchen downtown. After finding herself unable to attract the same customer base she had at her previous location, Haggag tells Eater Vegas that she closed Pots for good on August 31.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, MGM Resorts announced Friday. According to a letter from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao, the bottlenose dolphin, named Maverick, died Thursday following treatment for a lung infection. “Our veterinary and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Asian Night Market returns to Las Vegas after 2 year hiatus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Asian Night Market will return to Las Vegas in October for the first time in two years. The market, last held before the COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted by the Asian Community Development Council and OCA Las Vegas on Oct. 8. It will feature Asian and Pacific Islander-owned food vendors, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
casinonewsdaily.com

Another $1b+ Month; New Space in Downtown Vegas; First New Casino in 20 Years

Nevada continues to hold onto its spot at the center of the land-based gambling universe with record-breaking revenue, reinvestment, and expansion. That’s not to say that Macau will never lead the world in casino revenue again. However, with a host of government-induced style cramps already pulling strength from the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Encounter the necked truth at Wildlife Habitat in Las Vegas

It’s true, you can find real flamingos at the Flamingo. In the Wildlife Habitat, flamingos balance on those long, long legs, and extend their graceful necks across a 4-acre enclave, where a number of other creatures reside. You’ll find koi, sturgeon, ducks and other waterfowl, pelicans, turtles, songbirds and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Mexican Independence Day acts are ready to heat up Las Vegas

Mexico deeclaring its independence from Spain on Sept. 16, 1810, is a serious point of pride among the Hispanic community. If you need proof of that, just check out the slate of entertainment scheduled for this week. MGM Grand Garden Arena hosts one of the most successful Hispanic artists in...
LAS VEGAS, NV

