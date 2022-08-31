ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

ClutchPoints

Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood

The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Football
City
State
New York State
Sports
The Spun

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season

The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
#Hard Knocks#American Football#Hbo#The Detroit Lions#The New York Giants
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo Number News

For the first time since 2016, a No. 9 will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys offense. The team revealed some number changes on Thursday, most notably wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shifting from No. 2 to No. 9. While linebacker Jaylon Smith and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu have worn Tony Romo's old number since he concluded his career, Turpin is the first member of Dallas' offense to don it.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts

The New Orleans Saints have put themselves in a position to make a massive playoff push. With star power and depth on both sides of the ball, they have a strong roster. With the NFC being wide open, the Saints could have a strong 2022 season. The offense is headlined by quarterback Jameis Winston, running […] The post New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Absence Very Clear

Like most other NFL observers, Troy Aikman doesn't care that Tom Brady took time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August. The new ESPN commentator joined broadcast partner Joe Buck on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast (h/t NESN) this week. During the appearance, Aikman downplayed Brady's 11-day absence during training camp.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Bills React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Recruitment

First-year Buffalo Bill Von Miller hasn't been shy in his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. The reigning Super Bowl champion has been openly recruiting the free-agent wide receiver on social media, trying to get his former Los Angeles teammate to join him in New York. Bills general manager Brandon Beane...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Michael Gallup's Status For Week 1

Michael Gallup will open the season on the Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster, ensuring he's at least eligible to play in Week 1. During Tuesday's interview on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Pro Football Talk), Jerry Jones conceded that the wide receiver is unlikely to suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11. However, the Cowboys owner insisted that Gallup could go if facing a higher-stakes game.
ClutchPoints

Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles

It’s fair to say that a good portion of the New York Giants fanbase is not too happy with Kenny Golladay. The former Lions wide receiver has gotten flak from fans for his sub-par production on the team. Golladay also didn’t do himself any favors with his practice performance, with ESPN even noting he was […] The post Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Giants Released Veteran Starter On Thursday Afternoon

The New York Giants had a lot of tough cuts to make ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season. But their release of one veteran linebacker will certainly raise some eyebrows. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants have released linebacker Blake Martinez ahead of the...
The Spun

Look: Fan's Reaction To Brutal Loss Going Viral

Trailing 21-14, East Carolina looked to be on the losing end of a tough contract against No. 13 NC State. The Pirates weren't ready to go home just yet, though. Late in the fourth quarter, East Carolina found its way into the endzone to knot the game at 21 points apiece.
GREENVILLE, NC
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch

Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

The Spun

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

