Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
New Showgirls Signage Welcomes Visitors to Downtown Las Vegas
Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in downtown Las Vegas. The City of Las...
volumesandvoyages.com
Las Vegas Bucket List: 49 Best Things to do in Las Vegas
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. This Las Vegas bucket list will introduce you to all the best things to do in Sin City!
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Henderson, NV — 15 Top Places!
Henderson in Nevada is the perfect destination for the foodie seeking to go on a gastronomic trip in time for brunch. The city in Clark County is a culinary mecca, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates guaranteed to titillate your palate. From the classic dishes such as pancakes...
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Find space to spread out in this luxury Las Vegas home
The Las Vegas Valley’s housing market continues to stay hot, and new residences are being built every month. No matter where you might be house-hunting, you’re bound to find plenty of brand-new surprises. One of them, built in 2021, just became available at The Estates at Lone Mountain, a 60-acre master-planned community that offers custom homes near the base of Lone Mountain. If you’re looking for the perfect combination of luxury and plenty of space to stretch out, you may have found it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead
Looking for an exciting adventure close to Sin City? The short but epic road trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead will take you past stunning scenery, through some of the best gems of Nevada's iconic landscape and fantastic small towns, to an oasis in the desert.
Station Casinos announces another property closure
Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, announced Friday that it would be closing the Wild Wild West Hotel and Gambling Hall on Tropicana just west of I-15.
nevadabusiness.com
The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza
Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
8newsnow.com
Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
RELATED PEOPLE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Wynn Las Vegas to Host the Prestigious Concours d’Elegance Auto Event in October
Fine automobile fans and enthusiasts will gather once again at the third annual Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance, which is set to take place at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, October 28 through Sunday, October 30. As one of the most prestigious and sought-after automobile experiences, the event-filled weekend will...
Red Rock Resorts to close and demolish its fourth casino for future development
Red Rock Resorts said Friday it closing and would demolish the Wild Wild West Casino, the fourth gaming property the company is tearing down. The post Red Rock Resorts to close and demolish its fourth casino for future development appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside Las Vegas home
Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside home
‘Pine Dining’ proves popular at site of Mt. Charleston Lodge
Only rubble was left of the lodge but the Ellis family who owned it is putting together plans to rebuild. In the meantime, they have been offering a weekend dining event called "Pine Dining" for several weekends, even extending it into September. This weekend will be the final one. If you are interested, you can get tickets at this link.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vegasmagazine.com
The Best Outdoor Bars And Lounges In Las Vegas
Spend more time outdoors on warm summer nights and cool autumn evenings at these outdoor bars and lounges in Las Vegas. Meet up with friends on a beautiful patio, terracce or deck before heading to a comedy show or convene after dinner to discuss the next move for the night. As summer comes to a close, evenings in Las Vegas dip to the 80's and 70's so take in the fresh air and beverages at these outdoor bars and lounges.
8newsnow.com
Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the heatwave throughout the valley continues, the threat to anyone outdoors remains constant, particularly those struggling with homelessness. Temperatures are expected to spike to 107 and 110 degrees this week making heat exhaustion and heat stroke even more of risk if you’re outside. “It’s...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree
Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
tourcounsel.com
Outlets in Las Vegas: which is the best?
Las Vegas is one of the top tourist destinations in the United States. The entertainment capital is a city set up for consumption, so outlets in Las Vegas could not be missing. In the city you will find everything, from luxury shops to outlets where you will find things at very good prices. In addition to telling you all the necessary information about the city's outlets, we leave you with 75 things to do in Las Vegas so that you can enjoy the city as it deserves. It's not all about shopping!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Enjoy $3 movies across the valley on National Cinema Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — This weekend marks the first National Cinema Day, where moviegoers will be able to enjoy $3 movies across the valley. During the inaugural event on Saturday, September 3, fans can enjoy 3-dollar tickets and concession specials throughout the day. Tickets for all movies and all...
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of missing National Guard veteran found in cave near Las Vegas
The body of a 77-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas has been found, the family said Wednesday. Clark Hall was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 18 when he left his home near East Tropical Parkway and North Pecos Road to go for a walk. Zelma...
Fox5 KVVU
Police help tenants at Las Vegas condo complex who were told to move due to management change
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 in June spoke with residents at the Desert Garden Condominiums who had no choice but to pack up and leave due to a change in property management. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other community groups stepped in to ensure residents had some help with the relocating process.
Las Vegas ranked happiest vacation spot in North America
When it comes to vacation hotspots Las Vegas has always ranked near the top of the lists, but now it can add "Happiest Holiday Destination." The new ranking comes from Club Med. The site used several different data points to come up with what it calls its "Happiness Score."
Comments / 0