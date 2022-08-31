ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Bucket List: 49 Best Things to do in Las Vegas

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. This Las Vegas bucket list will introduce you to all the best things to do in Sin City!
Best Brunch in Henderson, NV — 15 Top Places!

Henderson in Nevada is the perfect destination for the foodie seeking to go on a gastronomic trip in time for brunch. The city in Clark County is a culinary mecca, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates guaranteed to titillate your palate. From the classic dishes such as pancakes...
LVing: Find space to spread out in this luxury Las Vegas home

The Las Vegas Valley’s housing market continues to stay hot, and new residences are being built every month. No matter where you might be house-hunting, you’re bound to find plenty of brand-new surprises. One of them, built in 2021, just became available at The Estates at Lone Mountain, a 60-acre master-planned community that offers custom homes near the base of Lone Mountain. If you’re looking for the perfect combination of luxury and plenty of space to stretch out, you may have found it.
Road Trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead

Looking for an exciting adventure close to Sin City? The short but epic road trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead will take you past stunning scenery, through some of the best gems of Nevada's iconic landscape and fantastic small towns, to an oasis in the desert.
The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza

Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
‘Pine Dining’ proves popular at site of Mt. Charleston Lodge

Only rubble was left of the lodge but the Ellis family who owned it is putting together plans to rebuild. In the meantime, they have been offering a weekend dining event called "Pine Dining" for several weekends, even extending it into September. This weekend will be the final one. If you are interested, you can get tickets at this link.
The Best Outdoor Bars And Lounges In Las Vegas

Spend more time outdoors on warm summer nights and cool autumn evenings at these outdoor bars and lounges in Las Vegas. Meet up with friends on a beautiful patio, terracce or deck before heading to a comedy show or convene after dinner to discuss the next move for the night. As summer comes to a close, evenings in Las Vegas dip to the 80's and 70's so take in the fresh air and beverages at these outdoor bars and lounges.
Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the heatwave throughout the valley continues, the threat to anyone outdoors remains constant, particularly those struggling with homelessness. Temperatures are expected to spike to 107 and 110 degrees this week making heat exhaustion and heat stroke even more of risk if you’re outside. “It’s...
Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree

Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
Outlets in Las Vegas: which is the best?

Las Vegas is one of the top tourist destinations in the United States. The entertainment capital is a city set up for consumption, so outlets in Las Vegas could not be missing. In the city you will find everything, from luxury shops to outlets where you will find things at very good prices. In addition to telling you all the necessary information about the city's outlets, we leave you with 75 things to do in Las Vegas so that you can enjoy the city as it deserves. It's not all about shopping!
Enjoy $3 movies across the valley on National Cinema Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — This weekend marks the first National Cinema Day, where moviegoers will be able to enjoy $3 movies across the valley. During the inaugural event on Saturday, September 3, fans can enjoy 3-dollar tickets and concession specials throughout the day. Tickets for all movies and all...
