Final conspirators convicted in Virginia cocaine ring
Two men were convicted last week of distributing large amounts of cocaine in Lynchburg as part of a 25-member conspiracy that stretched from Charlotte, North Carolina into the Blue Ridge Mountains.
cbs19news
State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon
DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
cbs19news
Over 10,0000 images of Holsinger's work coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Over 10,000 images of Holsinger's work will be a part of the Albert and Shirly Small Special Collections Library at UVA. The images are at least 611 known portraits of African Americans in Charlottesville and Central Virginia. These images capture the history, style, and dignity...
cbs19news
New UVA study finds premenstrual symptoms are a public health issue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Premenstrual symptoms, like cramps, headaches, and sleep issues, are a public health issue according to a new study by UVA. According to the study, 64% of women get mood swings and anxiety before starting their periods. Nearly 30% of women surveyed reported that their intense period symptoms...
cbs19news
UVA nursing program receives $14 million in donations to help end nursing shortages
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) – University of Virginia’s nursing program has received a massive donation to help end nursing shortages. Long-time donors Joanna and Bill Conway have donated $14 million toward the nursing program. The donation will be used to provide 175 need and merit-based scholarships for clinical...
cbs19news
Juvenile suspect in custody following a robbery incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville police are investigating a robbery in Charlottesville that occurred on Sept. 4, at 12:16 A.M. The robbery took place at the black of 100 Maury Ave. Officials say that a juvenile took the victim’s car keys and drove off. A short time later,...
cbs19news
Louisa Police Department hosting mental health resiliency program
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Lousia Police Department has announced that it will implement a mental health resiliency program for its department members. The program is designed to provide four hours of annual psychoeducation and coping skills training that is conducted as a group event. Each department member...
fox5dc.com
3 arrested for robbing men after meetup with woman, girl at Stafford motel: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities say three men were arrested after they barged into a Stafford County motel room and robbed two men who were there to meet a woman and a girl early Saturday morning. Police say the two men used Facebook to arrange the meeting at the Super 8...
pagevalleynews.com
Charged with selling liquor
September 4, 1890 — Last Monday U.S. Com’r. Snyder issued a warrant for the arrest of a colored man named Slater, charged with selling liquor in Luray. The warrant was placed in the hands of Assistant Deputy Marshal Kibler who went for this man and found him engaged in a game of “seven up.”
WDBJ7.com
Final two members of large scale drug organization convicted in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For three years the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia has worked to convict the more than two dozen members of what they call the largest supplier of narcotics in central Virginia. Friday, they did just that. “Today is a very important...
WTOP
Deputies: Two men robbed in Fredericksburg hotel. Their dates set them up.
Two men got a hotel room in Fredericksburg, Virginia, for women they met on Facebook and ended up getting robbed at knifepoint early Saturday. Deputies said their dates set them up. In a news release, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the Super 8 at 557 Warrenton Road...
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state
How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
cbs19news
UVA Board of Visitors hosting a meeting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Board of Visitors of the University of Virginia plans on meeting on Sept. 14 through Sept. 16. The meeting times are not available because the Board states that they are approximate, and says that they cannot always anticipate any changes in the lengths of the meetings.
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
WHSV
Broadway family believes they’re being harassed for being an interracial couple
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Broadway feels like they are being harassed for being an interracial couple. They said that their neighborhood has experienced a series of seemingly targeted acts. On Sunday night, the family called the police after coming home to find a bag of dog feces...
chathamstartribune.com
Man found dead, suspected homicide
A man was found dead behind the wheel of his car on Leesville Road Monday. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office arrived to the 1000 block of Leesville Road to check on the welfare of a motorist. They found Jason Marcus, 40, of Appomattox County, who was deceased and thought to...
NBC 29 News
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
WSLS
Campbell County authorities identify man found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 9:02 p.m.:. Campbell County authorities have identified the man found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road in Lynch Station for a welfare check on a driver. When deputies arrived, they...
WHSV
Community members gather in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in honor of Khaleesi Cuthriell
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -“It has been a year since they realized that Khaleesi was missing and I think it is very important to keep her story out there in hopes that someone eventually comes forward and tells the truth about what happened to her,” Erin Landes said.
Owner of property in Hanover animal abuse case dies. What comes next?
The man connected to a Hanover property where officials found decomposing animal corpses and skeletons has died.
