Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon

DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Over 10,0000 images of Holsinger's work coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Over 10,000 images of Holsinger's work will be a part of the Albert and Shirly Small Special Collections Library at UVA. The images are at least 611 known portraits of African Americans in Charlottesville and Central Virginia. These images capture the history, style, and dignity...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New UVA study finds premenstrual symptoms are a public health issue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Premenstrual symptoms, like cramps, headaches, and sleep issues, are a public health issue according to a new study by UVA. According to the study, 64% of women get mood swings and anxiety before starting their periods. Nearly 30% of women surveyed reported that their intense period symptoms...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Charlottesville, VA
cbs19news

Juvenile suspect in custody following a robbery incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville police are investigating a robbery in Charlottesville that occurred on Sept. 4, at 12:16 A.M. The robbery took place at the black of 100 Maury Ave. Officials say that a juvenile took the victim’s car keys and drove off. A short time later,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Louisa Police Department hosting mental health resiliency program

LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Lousia Police Department has announced that it will implement a mental health resiliency program for its department members. The program is designed to provide four hours of annual psychoeducation and coping skills training that is conducted as a group event. Each department member...
LOUISA, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Charged with selling liquor

September 4, 1890 — Last Monday U.S. Com’r. Snyder issued a warrant for the arrest of a colored man named Slater, charged with selling liquor in Luray. The warrant was placed in the hands of Assistant Deputy Marshal Kibler who went for this man and found him engaged in a game of “seven up.”
LURAY, VA
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state

How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

UVA Board of Visitors hosting a meeting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Board of Visitors of the University of Virginia plans on meeting on Sept. 14 through Sept. 16. The meeting times are not available because the Board states that they are approximate, and says that they cannot always anticipate any changes in the lengths of the meetings.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wvlt.tv

Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Man found dead, suspected homicide

A man was found dead behind the wheel of his car on Leesville Road Monday. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office arrived to the 1000 block of Leesville Road to check on the welfare of a motorist. They found Jason Marcus, 40, of Appomattox County, who was deceased and thought to...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

