The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
The Independent

Italy's fractured left taps young feminist to lift campaign

As far-right leader Giorgia Meloni ’s push to become Italy’s first female premier gathers momentum, the country's fractured left is offering voters a contrasting style of feminist politics.Elly Schlein, a 37-year-old U.S.-Italian national who grew up in Switzerland, cut her political organizing chops on two campaigns for former U.S. President Barack Obama. She is often compared with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez because of her platform advocating social justice.Schlein, a former deputy in the European Parliament, gained national attention in Italy 2½ years ago when she played a key role in blocking the right from taking power in her traditionally...
