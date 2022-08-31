Read full article on original website
Hobbs News-Sun
Hobbs stays at No. 7 despite big win
For the first time in nine years, the Hobbs football team has started the season at 2-0. The Eagles are one of five teams in the top 10 to start with back-to-back wins, yet they did NOT see any movement in the New Mexico High School Coaches poll when it was released this week. Hobbs is right where it was after Week 1, sitting at No. 7.
Hobbs News-Sun
Latest mural in downtown Lovington showcases wonder of New Mexico
LOVINGTON — Murals can help build community by turning brick and block walls into colorful community art spaces available to everyone, and Lovington MainStreet is on a mission to make more of them happen. Mural No. 10 was recently completed as part of the LMS mission by Taylor Elyse...
Hobbs News-Sun
Lea eyes $2 million fix for ‘dangerous’ school zone
LOVINGTON — At the urging of Lea County Commissioner Rebecca Long, the school zone at College Lane Elementary may soon become safer and less congested. “It’s so dangerous,” Long said at last week’s county commission meeting. She described the scene along College Lane in front of...
fox34.com
Latest drought update and more rain in the forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The latest drought update released Thursday morning finally shows significant improvement in our drought conditions across the South Plains. Although the area is still under some category of drought, more rain is in the forecast through the next week, hopefully continuing to make a dent in current conditions.
towntalkradio.com
Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock
Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
KRQE News 13
Former Eunice fire chief faces embezzlement charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A now former New Mexico Fire Chief, Eddy Fabela, is accused of stealing taxpayer money. He is accused using city credit cards to run up thousands of dollars of charges for things like gas, boots, and sunglasses for his personal use. The mayor of Eunice...
Man accused of strangling a family’s pet cat to death in Hobbs, police said
HOBBS, N.M. — A man was arrested in Hobbs on Wednesday night for extreme cruelty to an animal and accused of strangling a family’s pet cat to death, according to Hobbs police. HPD said surveillance video showed 54-year-old Felix Pena pick up a cat by the neck and strangle it. “The cat could be seen […]
Hobbs News-Sun
Hobbs woman accused of stealing $95,000
A Hobbs woman was arrested on a charge of fraud after she allegedly stole $95,000 from another woman’s bank account. Priscilla Silva, 52, of Hobbs, was arrested Thursday on two warrants for fraud, both second-degree felonies; and failure to appear, a misdemeanor. On May 21, 2021, HPD officers responded...
