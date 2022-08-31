For the first time in nine years, the Hobbs football team has started the season at 2-0. The Eagles are one of five teams in the top 10 to start with back-to-back wins, yet they did NOT see any movement in the New Mexico High School Coaches poll when it was released this week. Hobbs is right where it was after Week 1, sitting at No. 7.

