Hobbs man accused of strangling family’s pet
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Felix Pena is facing charges after strangling a family’s pet and court records show he is no stranger to police. Police responded to a Hobbs home Wednesday after receiving a call saying Pena had killed their cat. The cat’s owner, said the cat, who they bought for their 11-year-old daughter, had scratched […]
Hobbs News-Sun
Hobbs woman shot by stray bullets through wall
In the wee early morning hours of Aug. 21, Hobbs Police were called to an apartment complex located on the 1400 block of East Marland in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman lying in a bedroom bleeding from her abdomen and leg, suffering from two gunshot wounds.
KRQE News 13
Former Eunice fire chief faces embezzlement charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A now former New Mexico Fire Chief, Eddy Fabela, is accused of stealing taxpayer money. He is accused using city credit cards to run up thousands of dollars of charges for things like gas, boots, and sunglasses for his personal use. The mayor of Eunice...
towntalkradio.com
Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock
Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
Hobbs News-Sun
Lea eyes $2 million fix for ‘dangerous’ school zone
LOVINGTON — At the urging of Lea County Commissioner Rebecca Long, the school zone at College Lane Elementary may soon become safer and less congested. “It’s so dangerous,” Long said at last week’s county commission meeting. She described the scene along College Lane in front of...
Hobbs News-Sun
Latest mural in downtown Lovington showcases wonder of New Mexico
LOVINGTON — Murals can help build community by turning brick and block walls into colorful community art spaces available to everyone, and Lovington MainStreet is on a mission to make more of them happen. Mural No. 10 was recently completed as part of the LMS mission by Taylor Elyse...
fox34.com
Latest drought update and more rain in the forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The latest drought update released Thursday morning finally shows significant improvement in our drought conditions across the South Plains. Although the area is still under some category of drought, more rain is in the forecast through the next week, hopefully continuing to make a dent in current conditions.
Hobbs News-Sun
Hobbs stays at No. 7 despite big win
For the first time in nine years, the Hobbs football team has started the season at 2-0. The Eagles are one of five teams in the top 10 to start with back-to-back wins, yet they did NOT see any movement in the New Mexico High School Coaches poll when it was released this week. Hobbs is right where it was after Week 1, sitting at No. 7.
