Accidents

Entire family killed after ‘selfie-loving sisters drown taking pics near waterfall and four die trying to save them’

By Elsa Buchanan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
SIX members of the same family died at the same beauty spot after trying to save girl of 14 who ventured near a waterfall to take a selfie.

The picnic day out turned to tragedy for 15 family members who decided to stop by the Ramdaha Falls of Chhattisgarh - a spot of natural beauty in central India.

A rescue mission was launched to find the seven member of the family Credit: You Tube/ANI

Upon arrival, two sisters, Shraddha and Shweta Singh, 14 and 22, entered the water to take a selfie but the teen quickly got into trouble after losing her footing, witnesses said.

Other members of the family, including their bother Himanshu Singh, 18, their cousin Rishabh Singh, 24 and his wife Sulekha Singh, 22, jumped in holding hands to try and rescue the sisters.

Brothers Abhay Singh, 22, and Ratnesh Singh, 26, also got into the plunge pool to help on Sunday.

But within moments of jumping in to save Shraddha and Shweta, their relatives all began drowning in deep water, witnesses said.

Bystanders alerted the authorities, and officers began a search and rescue mission with the help of divers from the State Disaster Emergency Relief Force (SDERF).

Tragically, the bodies of three persons were retrieved on Sunday evening, while three other bodies were recovered on Monday morning, officials confirmed.

Only Sulekha, from Madhya Pradesh, was pulled out alive.

Police sent the bodies for autopsy before they were handed to their relatives, Korea District Magistrate Kuldeep Sharma told Times of India.

Sulekha's condition is reported to be critical and she is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Police claimed the visitors had ventured into waterfall pool despite a caution signboard placed at the picnic spot urging people not to bathe in the water.

This tragic incident comes less than six months after three young men, from Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, drowned in the same spot.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the time expressed grief over the incident, which also happened during a picnic.

Rescuers managed to pull Sulekha Singh out alive Credit: You Tube/ANI
Ramdaha waterfall is a popular spot known for its picturesque landscape Credit: Google

Comments / 230

Mimi Manuel
3d ago

The generation of selfie lovers. Why not just enjoy the beauty of where you are? Not every single thing has to be a selfie. And honestly people don’t care as much as you think they do.

Reply(9)
119
QueSeraSera
3d ago

Why? Why do people continue to ignore the signs and previous deaths of others in the same situation? 6 family members dead, just gone in the blink of the eye. Damn! RIP

Reply(3)
78
Anne Marie Lingle
2d ago

WHAT is this *obsession* with taking selfies?!? Good Lord...the ones that infuriate me are the idiots who hop a safety fence at a zoo in order to get a selfie with a lion, a tiger or a polar bear. Because when they attack they are most often euthanized ~ euthanized for behaving like...animals. I say we stop rescuing the idiots and remember that we're below them on the food chain.

Reply(2)
61
#Drowning#Holding Hands#Waterfall#Accident#Times Of India
