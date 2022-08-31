ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valleyrecord.com

Inflation squeezes Snoqualmie’s pandemic relief dollars

Inflation and supply chain issues are contributing to budget challenges at city hall as the Snoqualmie City Council began debate this past week on how to spend remaining federal pandemic relief funds. The question of how to allocate the remaining $850,000 the city has in one-time COVID-19 relief funds from...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
valleyrecord.com

JUDGED BY XII: Auburn cop’s death-themed tattoos go public

This episode explores the recent release of unredacted photos of Auburn Police officer Jeffrey Nelson’s tattoos. Nelson’s defense previously objected to the release of the photos, but during the hearing on Aug. 31, the defense withdrew that objection. Most of the tattoos that were previously redacted consist of phrases in English and Latin, and many are concerned with death.
AUBURN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy